O’Grady planning Suisse return
Clean break allows swift return
Australia’s Stuart O’Grady expects a broken collarbone for the Amgen Tour of California to only have a minor impact on his season plans. The Saxo Bank rider believes the injury, sustained when the rider was caught in a mass pile-up that included Lance Armstrong and Heinrich Haussler, was a clean break which should allow a speedy return.
Related Articles
“We were going at high speed and suddenly a rider crashed in front me and although I nearly made it around him, I fell down on my shoulder,” said O’Grady. “I knew immediately that something was broken.
“Luckily, it was a clean break which means I will be back on the home trainer within a week and I will be participating in the Tour de Suisse,” he said.
The Tour de Suisse starts on June 12 in Switzerland. If the Paris-Roubaix winner is able to make it back as quickly as expected, it should mean the injury has little impact on his inclusion in his squad’s Tour de France roster.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy