O’Grady breaks collarbone in California

Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) enjoys the sunshine before riding into the Sierra Nevada foothills. Unfortunately a crash saw the Australian retire from the event. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Saxo Bank's Stuart O'Grady has had to withdraw from the Amgen Tour of California following a crash on Stage 5 which left him with a broken right collarbone. The Australian was involved in a large pile-up that occurred early in the stage from Visalia to Bakersfield.

Team director Bobby Julich said O'Grady's prognosis is relatively good. "According to our team doctor it's the best type of break, meaning it's not displaced or compound," said Julich.

"He's in good morale and will stay on the tour with the team through the end of the event before heading back to Europe. Unfortunately it's a tricky time for injuries," he said.

Radioshack’s Lance Armstrong and Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) were both involved in the accident and have withdrawn from California as a result. Armstrong required eight stitches to his face while Haussler’s knee troubles have flared up again.