Offredo won't miss any racing after baseball bat attack

Image 1 of 7 Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Yoann Offredo after being attacked while training (Image credit: Yoann Offredo/Twitter) Image 3 of 7 Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Yoann Offredo at the Wanty-Groupe Gobert team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Yoann Offredo after being attacked while training (Image credit: Yoann Offredo/Twitter) Image 6 of 7 Yoann Offredo after being attacked while training (Image credit: Yoann Offredo/Twitter) Image 7 of 7 Yoann Offredo of Wanty-Groupe Gobert (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media)

Yoann Offredo is unlikely to miss any racing despite suffering a broken rib and nose in an attack from two members of the public during a training ride on Monday. According to the Wanty-Groupe Gobert team, the Frenchman can carry on his training as usual and is next due to compete at the Four days of Dunkirk, which takes place between May 9 and 14.

Related Articles Offredo: I was attacked while training

Offredo posted photos of his injuries on social media on Monday night with blood on his face and hands. He had been training with two companions to the south-west of Paris when he says that he was set upon by two people in a car, who he says attempted to force the group to crash. A report has been filed with the police.

"I was training with two colleagues in the Chevreuse Valley when a car came roaring very close past us. Suddenly the driver braked with the intention of making us crash," Offredo explained in a team statement.

"I wanted to talk to the driver, but he was ready to get out of the car with a cutter blade. In reflex, I blocked the door of the car. Then his passenger got out of the car and picked up a baseball bat from the boot [of the car]. With that he hit me, and afterwards, he head-butted me.

“The police then intervened. A dossier was opened and a complaint filed. I am suffering from pain in the nose and rib, and I have several bruises."

Offredo signed for Wanty-Groupe Gobert in the winter, prior to which he spent his career with the FDJ team after turning professional back in 2008. The 30-year-old says that it is the worst incident of road rage that he has come across during that time.

"I am particularly shocked. I have been in cycling for 15 years, and I have never experienced such a thing. Verbal aggression often occurs, but most of them stop there."