Offredo: I was attacked while training

Image 1 of 5 Yoann Offredo after being attacked while training (Image credit: Yoann Offredo/Twitter) Image 2 of 5 Yoann Offredo after being attacked while training (Image credit: Yoann Offredo/Twitter) Image 3 of 5 Yoann Offredo after being attacked while training (Image credit: Yoann Offredo/Twitter) Image 4 of 5 Yoann Offredo (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) on the limit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) had an aggressive race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Yoann Offredo (Wanty Groupe-Gobert) posted photos to social media on Monday depicting the aftermath of what he says was an attack during a training ride.

The 30-year-old Frenchman, who earlier this month finished 14th at both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, said via Facebook that he was the victim of an assault with a blade and a baseball bat while he was out riding with two friends.

"Result: a fractured nose, a rib in a dirty state and bruises all over the body," he wrote. "But beyond physical wounds, I am especially shocked.

"I'm not angry, I'm just sad to find that this beautiful sport that I like, I do not want my kids to practice ... too dangerous.

"You leave for training in the morning, but you never know if you're going home."