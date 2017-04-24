Offredo: I was attacked while training
Frenchman posts photos of injuries to social media
Yoann Offredo (Wanty Groupe-Gobert) posted photos to social media on Monday depicting the aftermath of what he says was an attack during a training ride.
The 30-year-old Frenchman, who earlier this month finished 14th at both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, said via Facebook that he was the victim of an assault with a blade and a baseball bat while he was out riding with two friends.
"Result: a fractured nose, a rib in a dirty state and bruises all over the body," he wrote. "But beyond physical wounds, I am especially shocked.
"I'm not angry, I'm just sad to find that this beautiful sport that I like, I do not want my kids to practice ... too dangerous.
"You leave for training in the morning, but you never know if you're going home."
