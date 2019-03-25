Offredo in stable condition after GP de Denain crash on Sunday

Image 1 of 5 Yoann Offredo rides during his one-man breakaway in the seventh stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Yoann Offredo (Wanty Groupe Gobert) checks his gap (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Yoann Offredo was awarded the combativity award on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Elie Gesbert and Yoann Offredo off the front on stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Yoann Offredo (Wanty Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was airlifted to hospital on Sunday afternoon following a crash during the Grand Prix de Denain in northern France.

The 32-year-old French rider crashed on the Route de Marquette cobbled sector, 155km into the 198km race, and apparently briefly lost consciousness. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Lille University Hospital by helicopter.

On Sunday evening, a press release from Wanty-Groupe Gobert said that Offredo was in a stable condition at the hospital.

"Yoann was never in a life-threatening situation," the statement read. "He will undergo additional examinations over the upcoming night in observation. A medical report should be made up on Monday."

Initial reports from both his team and local newspaper La Voix du Nord described Offredo as conscious but suffering from injuries to his neck and back. Later on in the afternoon, the same newspaper reported that a CT scan had returned positive news, with no broken bones and no threat to Offredo's life.

After the Nokere Koerse fours days previously, the GP de Denain was Offredo's second race back in the peloton after what had been almost a month out following severe fatigue due to a virus he had been suffering since the start of the year.

He's currently in the midst of his third season with Wanty, having spent the first 10 years of his career at Groupama-FDJ.