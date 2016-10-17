Yoann Offredo signs with Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Image 1 of 5 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) had an aggressive race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

For the first time in his career, Yoann Offredo will change teams at the end of the season with the Frenchman swapping FDJ for Belgian Pro-Continental outfit Wanty-Groupe Gobert. The 29-year-old bolsters the spring classics roster at Wanty-Groupe Gobert with 20 monuments under his belt.

"I am happy to sign with the ambitious team Wanty-Groupe Gobert. It is my first experience abroad. No other country is as cycling-mad as Belgium. Wanty-Groupe Gobert is a familial team where I will develop myself perfectly. It was exactly what I was looking for," Offredo said in a release from his team.

"I'm always motivated during the Spring Classics. The atmosphere, the short climbs, the cobblestones, the people, everything is a source of inspiration. I hope I can play an important role."

The team have added several news riders to its 2017 roster with Offredo likely to be a key man across the early season with director sportif Hilaire Van der Schueren explaining he is looking forward to the addition of the Frenchman.

"With Yoann I want to get big results in the Flemish classics. I followed him since a very long time. He is a real asset to our team," Van der Schueren said.

Team manager Jean-François Bourlart reiterated the comments of Van der Schueren, explaining that the signing of Offredo is a signal of intent for 2017.

is delighted with the arrival of Offredo to his team. "Yoann will have a big role in the Flemish classics. His motivation, experience, strength and qualities were so many arguments that convinced us. The group for the classics is relatively young and the arrival of Yoann outlines our ambitions."

Offredo joins Wesley Kreder (Roompot Oranje Peloton), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-QuickStep), Xandro Meurisse (Crelan-Vastgoedservice), Guillaume Levarlet (HP BTP-Auber 93), Fabien Doubey (Neo) and Pieter Vanspeybroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) in signing for the team who have also extended the contracts of Tom Devriendt, Kévin van Melsen, Robin Stenuit, Simone Antonini, Mark McNally, Jérôme Baugnies and Danilo Napolitano.