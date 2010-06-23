Offenburg set for 2011

Catharine Pendrel leads Luna teammate Georgia Gould at the Offenburg World Cup. (Image credit: Gary Perkin)

The UCI Mountain Bike Cup will return to Offenburg in 2011. The German venue, which won the "Best Mountain Bike World Cup" award in 2008 and 2009, will serve as a stop on the international circuit for the fifth consecutive year on May 28-29, 2011.

Just over a month ago, organizers hosted the most recent edition of the World Cup, which was won by Julien Absalon (Orbea) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna). A record number of spectators, 20,000, attended to watch the world's best racers.

"After three successful years, we have managed this year to attract more spectators out along the track and into the World Cup stadium. I am very proud of this event," said Event Organiser Jörg Scheiderbauer.





"We are playing with the idea of a shuttle service to improve the parking for Teams, Athletes, Sponsors, Media and the public," said Scheiderbauer.

The UCI announced the 2011 World Cup schedule late last week.