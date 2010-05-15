Off-road cycling gets a boost in England

Image 1 of 2 British Cycling’s Chief Executive, Ian Drake and Forestry Commission CEO, Simon Hodgson shake hands on the new deal at the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike Cross Country World Cup in Dalby. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 2 Great Britain's Luke Gray, a junior, on the newly built World Cup course at Dalby during the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike Cross Country World Cup (Image credit: British Cycling)

British Cycling and the Forestry Commission have signed a 10-year, preferred partnership agreement that is designed to bring more cycling events to forests across England. In its capacity as Forestry Commission's preferred partner, British Cycling will authorise and help manage cycle events across 250,000 hectares of English forests and woodland overseen by the organisation.

As a result, British Cycling-affiliated event organisers will benefit from preferential rates and a standard process for staging cycle events, from local club rides to major international competitions such as the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike Cross Country World Cup which took place in Yorkshire's Dalby Forest in April.

The agreement will also improve the development of new trails and event venues and will make 24 visitor centres nationwide more bike friendly for cycling clubs, tourists and local communities.

"This partnership is crucial to the development of off-road cycling and mountain biking," said Ian Drake, British Cycling's CEO. "By working together with the Forestry Commission we can further drive participation in our sport and identify areas of funding for future investment in trail centres and event venues.

"The new course in Dalby Forest, which was created for the recent World Cup, is now open for anyone to ride and is a good example of how the partnership will work to create new opportunities for more people to enjoy cycling in England's most scenic beauty spots.





"Getting more people doing more things in our forests for their enjoyment, excitement and keeping them healthy is incredibly important to the Forestry Commission," said Simon Hodgson, CEO at the Forestry Commission. "Cycling is a great way for people to get out and experience woodlands whatever their level of experience.



