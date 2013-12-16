Nys, UCI aim to boost cyclo-cross

Image 1 of 3 Sven Nys (Crelan KDL Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Geoff Proctor talks with a UCI official about starting positions for his riders. (Image credit: Joe Sales)

The UCI Cyclo-cross commission members met this weekend to discuss the future of 'cross with representatives of the major race series - the UCI World Cup, bpost Bank Trofee and Superprestige - about how to expand the discipline around the globe.

The commission includes British racer Helen Wyman, Beat Wabel, American 'cross mentor Geoff Proctor, president Mike Plant and athlete representative Sven Nys.

Nys, who asked his Twitter followers for suggestions on how to internationalize the sport, was pleased with the discussions.

"It's a good thing that we could carry out this debate along with the representatives of the three major classifications," Nys said to Sporza. "We can work together on the future of 'cross.

"It was also considered to build something in America, which can only benefit from internationalization. Because the three major players came together, I have a good view that the change will come."