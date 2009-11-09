Proctor joins UCI cyclo-cross commission

Geoff Proctor talks with a UCI official (Image credit: Joe Sales)

Geoff Proctor was recently named to the UCI Cyclo-cross Commission. He replaces Adam Myerson as the only American on the five-person committee.

"I have been appointed through 2013," said Proctor to Cyclingnews. "This is huge for me as it's fruition of a lot of hard work over the years and a chance to continue to represent at the international governing body level of the sport."

Proctor travelled last week to his first commission meeting, which was held in conjunction with the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup in Nommay, France.

Proctor is the man behind the annual European Cyclo-Cross camp run for young American cyclo-crossers aspiring to gain experience and success in Europe. Each year, Proctor takes a group of primarily junior and Under 23 athletes to be based in Belgium for one to two weeks of training and racing over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Proctor joins Commission president Brian Cookson of Great Britain, Member Simon Burney of Great Britain, Member Sven Nys of Belgium and Coordinator Peter Van Den Abeele. Belgian champion Nys recently replaced Erwin Vervecken on the commission.

