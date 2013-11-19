Wyman, Dubnicoff among women tipped for UCI commissions

Image 1 of 2 European Champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 2 The UCI

The UCI announced today the composition of each of its 18 special commissions, touting its new policy of adding at least one woman to each group. Cyclo-cross racer Helen Wyman (Cyclo-cross Commission), Canadian former track sprinter Tanya Dubnicoff (Track Commission) and Noemi Cantele (Ethics Commission) were among those appointed to posts.

The new women's commission will be coordinated by Andrea Marcellini and composed of Australian coach Martin Barras, Specialized-lululemon team boss Kristy Scrymgeour (teams), 7-time US national champion Karen Bliss (industry), Mark Butterman (media) and one event organiser to be added. Rider representatives are US 'cross champion Katie Compton and Emma Pooley.

The new International Development and National Federations' Commission will be coordinated by James Carr and Dominique Raymond with members Mohamed Wagih Azzam, Hee Wook Cho, Tracey Gaudry, David Lappartient and Jose Manuel Pelaez coming from the UCI Management Committee.

The UCI also added a Constitutional Review Panel to be headed by Martin Gibbs, but members will not be announced until after the next meeting of the Management Committe.

"I am delighted by this announcement, which helps reinforce the presence of women in cycling," UCI president Brian Cookson said of the increased representation by women. "It was one of the priorities of my mandate along with the international development of cycling and the reform of the governance of the UCI. Today we continue working to ensure our pledges are met."