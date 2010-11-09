Nys plans to retire in 2014

Image 1 of 3 Arms aloft for winner Sven Nys as he earns his eighth career Koppenbergcross victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Sven Nys races a technical section in the mountain bike World Cup. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Sven Nys takes a swig of water prior to the start. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Sven Nys has said that he plans to end his career in February 2014 and that he wants to stay with his current team Landbouwkrediet until then.

Nys is reigning Belgian national cyclo-cross champion, a title which he has won multiple times. He was also world champion in 2005. Earlier this month he won the Koppenbergcross, part of the GVA Trofee series.

The 34-year-old currently has a contract through the end of 2011, and is in negotiations for an extension. Landbouwkrediet CEO Luc Versele would like Nys to stay with his team until the end of his career.

"I want to give our Belgian champion the farewell he deserves,” Versele told Het Laatste Nieuws. “I very much want to see him end his career at Landbouwkrediet.”

Versele had assumed that Nys would retire at the end of the 2012-2013 season, but is willing to consider an additional year, saying that “2014 is certainly negotiable.”

“The bond we have with Sven is very strong and special. We are very pleased with our cooperation over the past two years.”

He warned Nys against making too high wage demands, however. “We are not a cash cow, which Sven's management must understand. The economic crisis is for everyone.”