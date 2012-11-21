Nys in doubt for repeat win at Koksijde World Cup

Image 1 of 5 Sven Nys in the lead (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 5 Sven Nys lifts his arms in victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 5 Another Koppenbergcross, another Sven Nys victory. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 5 Belgian champion Sven Nys puts the pressure on world champion Niels Albert in the Koppenbergcross finale. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 5 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) bombs a sand descent in Zonhoven (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Plenty of rest, Vitamin C and a course of antibiotics is what Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-KDL) needs in order to get ready for the next UCI World Cup in Koksijde, says the Belgian champion. This weekend is also set for the next round of the Superprestige series in Gieten. Nys won both Koksijde and Gieten in 2011.

Nys believes he is feeling the effects from last weekend's BPost Bank Trofee - GP Hasselt and the following day's Superprestige Gavere. It was a victorious weekend in both races before he started to feel unwell on Monday, citing chest pain and a cough. The 36-year-old has decided to take a course of antibiotics to ensure he is healthy for this weekend.

"Taking antibiotics once every two or three years works effectively," Nys said on Nieuwsblad. "I know my body very well and feel it [illness] coming on usually two or three days before. Then you can take precautions. Antibiotics are one of them but drinking hot tea, taking extra vitamin C, remaining inside and rest is important."

Nys said the additional stress of travelling to the UCI's headquarters in Switzerland where he was the representative for cyclo-cross in the Athletes' Commission meetings was another reason for his current state.

"It's just the fatigue of last week that has manifested. After Hamme-Zogge I immediately got on a plane to Switzerland for three days for meetings. I absolutely felt fine. After Hasselt I felt I had gone too far. Monday I started to cough and even pain in my airways," said Nys.

"Fortunately I know my body very well. Though there is nothing to do when I am really seriously sick. But I am confident that I will be back next weekend."

Nys currently sits in first place in the Superprestige standings with 60 points after four rounds while BKCP - Powerplus rider and current world champion Niels Albert trails by 8 points in second place. Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) failed to make the podium in Gavere however, he maintained his third-place overall with 48 points.