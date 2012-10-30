Nys recovered from Plzen 'cross crash

Image 1 of 3 Sven Nys was in pain after his crash in Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) crashed and struggled in for sixth (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-KDL) leads on the run-up (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The severe pain that Sven Nys experienced in his most private place has abated enough to allow him to resume training in advance of the second round of the bpost Bank series in Oudenaarde, the Koppenbergcross.

Nys crashed in a muddy turn in the Plzen World Cup on Sunday, and was unable to ride comfortably following the ill-placed landing on his top tube. He also suffered minor injuries to his back, but was straightened out by his osteopath.

"After every crash I have to get an adjustment to my back," he said to Sporza. "If I don't, I lose 20-30% of my power; that was what happened again on Sunday."

Luckily, the treatment was a success and Nys said he can train without pain, and is ready for the Koppenbergcross on November 1.

Last season Nys was looking to complete an eight-year winning streak in the event, but an untimely flat tire pushed him out of contention, allowing Kevin Pauwels to become the first person other than Nys to win the race since 2003 when Bart Wellens took the win. Nys had his first Koppenbergcross title in 2001.

The bpost Bank trofee overall classification this year is being run on cumulative time, rather than points per race. Although Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) won the first round in Ronse, Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) is the leader due to bonus seconds gained in an intermediate sprint and on the finish line.

Nys, who claims Klaas Vantornout false started and then blocked him in Ronse, is in third place 1:25 behind Pauwels in the series classification.