Nygaard says sponsor search was not his responsibility

Team manager Brian Nygaard during the presentation (Image credit: AFP)

Brian Nygaard has refused to respond to criticism of his time at Leopard Trek, noting that he was virtually fired, and that he was not responsible for searching for a sponsor for the team.

Anything he might say might be “used to try to start some kind of conflict, and I am not interested in that,” he told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet. “I can look the personnel and my staff in the eye.”

The Dane, who was the team's manager, said that financier Flavio Becca offered him another position, "but technically it's the same” as being fired.

Becca offered him a job as communications director for his family's funds, but Nygaard was not interested. “Once you have been a part of what I have been part of, and when you can see there are quite big changes, then you should also be able to reflect enough of yourself to say it is time to stop.”

In addition, Nygaard rejected claims that Becca wanted to get rid of him because the Dane did not find a name sponsor for the team. “No way. It has never been part of the job that I have said yes to. My job was to build the team up and create an identity for the team and get all the elements together.

“When I came into the project, there was a guarantee for the project from Becca's side and the business side of it with sponsors and to get sponsors, has always been on him.”