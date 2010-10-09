Nuyens signs with Saxo Bank for two years

Image 1 of 2 Nick Nuyens (Rabobank) (Image credit: Tom De Meyer) Image 2 of 2 Nick Nuyens (Quick.Step-Innergetic) enjoys his moment in the limelight. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Belgium's Nick Nuyens will ride for Team Saxo Bank-SunGard in 2011. He confirmed that he has signed with Bjarne Riis' team for two years after riding for Rabobank in 2008 and 2009.

Nuyens, 30 also had offers from his previous two teams: QuickStep and Cofidis but opted for Saxo Bank.

“The choice was not easy,” he told the Gazet van Antwerpen. “I had a great time at both QuickStep and Cofidis. But Patrick Lefevere could only offer me a one-year-contract and the French mentality is not my thing.”

Nuyens found what he was looking for in Denmark. "With Saxo Bank, I found a lot of enthusiasm about my future, also the whole team looks forward to my transfer. Moreover, the team philosophy speaks to me."

Nuyens' biggest year was 2005 when he won two stages and the overall title at the Tour of Britain, as well as winning the two one-day races GP de Wallonie and the Omloop Het Volk, He won the GP de Wallonie again last year. This year his only victory was a stage at the Tour of Austria.

Bjarne Riis is trying to rebuild his team for 2011 after many of his big-name riders opted to join the new Luxembourg Cycling Project team being created around Andy and Frank Schleck. Although the future of Alberto Contador remain's unsure after his positive test for Clenbuterol, the 2011 Saxo Bank team will include Richie Porte, Niki Sorensen, Chris Anker Sorensen and time trialist Gustav Larsson.