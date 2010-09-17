Nuyens to ride Classics for Saxo Bank if Cancellara leaves?

Image 1 of 3 Nick Nuyens (Rabobank) (Image credit: Tom De Meyer) Image 2 of 3 Nick Nuyens (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Nick Nuyens is the only Belgian on Rabobank. (Image credit: Rudi Ottens)

Fabian Cancellara's departure from Team Saxo Bank would leave a major gap in the team's Classics squad, but team owner Bjarne Riis has a good idea how to fill it, if the need arises. He is extremely interested in Nick Nuyens of Rabobank.

Nuyens is expected to decide this weekend where he will ride in 2011. “It is 90 percent certain that Nick will go to Saxo Bank with Bjarne Riis and Alberto Contador,” his manager Jef Van den Bosch told Het Laatste Nieuws. He also has an offer from Patrick Lefevere at Quick Step.

The Belgian rider has postponed his decision to see whether Cancellara will be with the team. “We've waited a while to see what will happen with Cancellara, but we can't wait forever,” Van den Bosch said.

Riis confirmed to Sporten.dk that he has been in contact with Nuyens, but that nothing is settled. “I've had talks with Nuyens, but there is still a way to go,” he said. Riis is also said to be talking to Kevin Ista of Cofidis.

Cancellara has indicated that he may be leaving the Danish team at the end of this season, although he still has one year left on his contract. The triple world time trial champion also shines in the Spring Classics, having won Paris-Roubaix twice, and Milan-Sanremo and the Ronde van Vlaanderen once each.

Nuyens, 30, has won Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (2006), Omloop Het Volk (2005), and Paris-Brussels (2004) in his career. He has also won the GP de Wallonie three times (2004, 2005 and 2008).