Now online: The 2011 Cyclingnews reader poll

Image 1 of 2 Enter your selections in the 2011 Cyclingnews reader poll for your chance to win a - a 2011 Cervélo R3 race bike used by Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) this season. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Tyler Farrar was all smiles before the post-Tour criterium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

It's here again...the 2011 Cyclingnews reader poll is now online.

Every year, we give you the chance to pick the riders, teams, races, moments and equipment that have really stood out from the pack in the last 12 months. To keep things simple, we'll be asking you to vote from a fixed selection in each category, so the survey should take you less than five minutes to complete.

As an incentive, we're giving away a remarkable prize to one lucky reader - a 2011 Cervélo R3 race bike used by Tyler Farrar* (Garmin-Cervélo) this season - featuring a 54cm Cervélo R3 frame/fork, SRAM Red components, Mavic Cosmic Carbone SLR wheelset, Rotor cranks, 3T bars/stem/seatpost, fi'zi:k saddle, and Arundel bottle cages. Pedals are not included.

Tyler Farrar's Cervélo R3 bike is provided courtesy of the official online store of Team Garmin-Cervélo, where team race equipment such as bikes, components, and wheelsets, along with other unique and exclusive team apparel are available for purchase. Visit the Garmin-Cervélo store or email sales@slipstreamsports.com for more information.

Entries for the 2011 Cyclingnews reader poll will close at midnight, November 26, 2011. Enter here today!

*The bike will be shipped without any structural issues to the frame, and will be fully rideable, but cannot be customized to suit the winner. Slipstream Sports must have a signed and returned used equipment liability waiver from the contest winner prior to shipping the bike.

UPDATE - A record 21,634 readers cast votes in the 2011 Cyclingnews Reader Poll. Following are the final tallies for the 19 categories:

Best Cyclo-cross Female:

1 Katie Compton 6,163 (28.5%)

2 Marianne Vos 4,549 (21.0%)

3 Katerina Nash 2,293 (10.6%)

4 Hanka Kupfernagel 1,943 (9.0%)

5 Meredith Miller 1,868 (8.6%)

6 Georgia Gould 1,368 (6.3%)

7 Helen Wyman 1,110 (5.1%)

8 Daphny van den Brand 1,050 (4.9%)

9 Sanne Cant 722 (3.3%)

10 Sanne van Paassen 568 (2.6%)

Best Cyclo-cross Male:

1 Sven Nys 6,773 (31.3%)

2 Zdenek Stybar 4,281 (19.8%)

3 Jeremy Powers 2,622 (12.1%)

4 Niels Albert 2,054 (9.5%)

5 Kevin Pauwels 1,605 (7.4%)

6 Tim Johnson 1,499 (6.9%)

7 Todd Wells 1,367 (6.3%)

8 Bart Wellens 560 (2.6%)

9 Francis Mourey 437 (2.0%)

10 Klaas Vantornout 436 (2.0%)

Best Female Road Rider:

1 Marianne Vos 6,161 (28.5%)

2 Emma Pooley 3,782 (17.5%)

3 Judith Arndt 2,467 (11.4%)

4 Giorgia Bronzini 2,105 (9.7%)

5 Clara Hughes 1,768 (8.2%)

6 Emma Johansson 1,667 (7.7%)

7 Elizabeth Armitstead 1,462 (6.8%)

8 Amber Neben 1,154 (5.3%)

9 Ina Teutenberg 835 (3.9%)

10 Annemiek van Vleuten 233 (1.1%)

Best Male Road Rider:

1 Philippe Gilbert 11,536 (53.3%)

2 Cadel Evans 4,547 (21.0%)

3 Mark Cavendish 3,055 (14.1%)

4 Levi Leipheimer 797 (3.7%)

5 Thomas Voeckler 660 (3.1%)

6 Tony Martin 382 (1.8%)

7 Peter Sagan 308 (1.4%)

8 Bradley Wiggins 174 (0.8%)

9 Juan José Cobo 110 (0.5%)

10 Marcel Kittel 65 (0.3%)

Best Female Mountain Biker:

1 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa 4,162 (19.2%)

2 Tracy Moseley 3,317 (15.3%)

3 Catherine Pendrel 2,745 (12.7%)

4 Julie Bresset 2,581 (11.9%)

5 Amanda Carey 2,230 (10.3%)

6 Annika Langvad 2,002 (9.3%)

7 Maja Wloszczowska 1,603 (7.4%)

8 Anneke Beerten 1,565 (7.2%)

9 Emmeline Ragot 740 (3.4%)

10 Floriane Pugin 689 (3.2%)

Best Male Mountain Biker:

1 Danny Hart 5,038 (23.3%)

2 Julien Absalon 4,649 (21.5%)

3 Christoph Sauser 2,515 (11.6%)

4 Jaroslav Kulhavy 2,498 (11.5%)

5 Jose Antonio Hermida 1,668 (7.7%)

6 Jared Graves 1,483 (6.9%)

7 Aaron Gwin 1,121 (5.2%)

8 Christian Tanguy 995 (4.6%)

9 Michal Prokop 993 (4.6%)

10 Nino Schurter 674 (3.1%)

Best New Product:

1. Shimano Ultegra Di2 8,280 (38.3%)

2. Garmin Vector power meter 4,148 (19.2%)

3. Campagnolo electronic group 3,672 (17.0%)

4. Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4 road bike 2,563 (11.8%)

5. Cannondale Scalpel 29er 871 (4.0%)

6. Wilier Triestina Zero.7 646 (3.0%)

7. Santa Cruz Blur TRc trail bike 426 (2.0%)

8. Speedplay Szyr mountain bike pedal 392 (1.8%)

9. Scott Spark RC 377 (1.7%)

10. Cane Creek Angleset 259 (1.2%)

Best One-Day Race:

1 Paris-Roubaix 10,765 (49.8%)

2 Tour of Flanders-Men 4,511 (20.9%)

3 Milan-San Remo 2,554 (11.8%)

4 Road Race World Championship-Elite men 1,827 (8.4%)

5 Amstel Gold Race 856 (4.0%)

6 Strade Bianche 558 (2.6%)

7 Dwars door Vlaanderen 207 (1.0%)

8 Clasica San Sebastian 164 (0.8%)

9 Tour of Flanders-Women 123 (0.6%)

10 Road Race World Championship-Junior women 69 (0.3%)

Best Stage Race:

1 Tour de France 14,042 (64.9%)

2 Giro d'Italia 3,373 (15.6%)

3 Vuelta a España 1,182 (5.5%)

4 Amgen Tour of California 1,155 (5.3%)

5 USA Pro Cycling Challenge 1,009 (4.7%)

6 Tour de Suisse 297 (1.4%)

7 Cape Epic mountain bike stage race 186 (0.9%)

8 Critérium du Dauphiné 180 (0.8%)

9 Tirenno-Adriatico 139 (0.6%)

10 Giro Donne 71 (0.3%)

Best Tech Innovation:

1 Pedal-based power meters 8,205 (37.9%)

2 Disc brakes for 'cross and road bikes 5,149 (23.8%)

3 Hydraulic shifting 2,349 (10.9%)

4 FSA BB386 Evo bottom bracket standard 1,310 (6.1%)

5 Long-travel 29ers 1,224 (5.7%)

6 Ridley Noah FB integrated brake calipers 974 (4.5%)

7 Selle Italia Monolink saddle/seatpost interface 846 (3.9%)

8 Specialized/Fox Racing ShoxAutoSag rear shocks 676 (3.1%)

9 142x12mm thru-axle rear dropouts 612 (2.8%)

10 Slack-angled cross-country mountain bikes 289 (1.3%)

Best Non-rider on Twitter:

1 Jonathan Vaughters: @Vaughters 7,987 (36.9%)

2 Not Pat McQuaid: @UCI_Overlord 2,391 (11.1%)

3 The Inner Ring: @inrng 2,327 (10.8%)

4 Cycling Fans Anonymous: @cyclingfansanon 2,275 (10.5%)

5 Gerard Vroomen: @gerardvroomen 2,265 (10.5%)

6 Race Radio: @TheRaceRadio 1,910 (8.8%)

7 NY Velocity: @nyvelocity 1,025 (4.7%)

8 Cédric Vasseur: @cedvasseur 867 (4.0%)

9 Michele Acquarone: @micacquarone 385 (1.8%)

10 mmmaiko: @mmmaiko 202 (0.9%)

Best Team Bike:

1. Garmin-Cervélo Cervélo S5 7,391 (34.2%)

2. HTC-Highroad Specialized S-Works Venge 4,578 (21.2%)

3. Sky Professional Cycling Team Pinarello Dogma 2 2,160 (10.0%)

4. Leopard-Trek Trek Madone 6.9 SSL 1,811 (8.4%)

5. Liquigas-Cannondale Cannondale SuperSixEvo 1,594 (7.4%)

6. BMC Racing Team BMC Impec 1,347 (6.2%)

7. Europcar Colnago C59 1,302 (6.0%)

8. Omega Pharma-Lotto Canyon Aeroad CF 599 (2.8%)

9. Rabobank Giant TCR Advanced SL 523 (2.4%)

10. Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team Ridley Noah FB 329 (1.5%)

Best Female Track Rider:

1 Victoria Pendleton 4,323 (20.0%)

2 Anna Meares 4,098 (18.9%)

3 Sarah Hammer 3,644 (16.8%)

4 Marianne Vos 3,184 (14.7%)

5 Giorgia Bronzini 1,555 (7.2%)

6 Danielle King 1,191 (5.5%)

7 Alison Shanks 1,167 (5.4%)

8 Tara Whitten 985 (4.6%)

9 Olga Panarina 966 (4.5%)

10 Tatsiana Sharakova 521 (2.4%)

Best Male Track Rider:

1 Sir Chris Hoy 6,557 30.3%

2 Jack Bobridge 5,512 25.5%

3 Cameron Meyer 2,599 12.0%

4 Zach Bell 1,956 9.0%

5 Gregory Bauge 1,175 5.4%

6 Jesse Sergent 1,045 4.8%

7 Shane Perkins 995 4.6%

8 Shane Archbold 752 3.5%

9 Kevin Sireau 564 2.6%

10 Azizuhasni Awang 479 2.2%

Best Rider on Twitter:

1 Mark Cavendish: @MarkCavendish 7,323 33.8%

2 Fabian Cancellara: @f_cancellara 4,853 22.4%

3 David Millar: @millarmind 4,169 19.3%

4 Taylor Phinney: @taylorphinney 2,638 12.2%

5 Jeremy Powers: @JeremyPowers 863 4.0%

6 Mike Creed: @Michael_Creed 546 2.5%

7 Laurens Ten Dam: @laurenstendam 538 2.5%

8 Tim Johnson: @timjohnsoncx 453 2.1%

9 Helen Wyman: @CXHelen 251 1.2%

Best Team:

1 HTC-Highroad 8,434 (39.0%)

2 Team Garmin-Cervélo 4,586 (21.2%)

3 BMC Racing Team 3,729 (17.2%)

4 Sky Procycling 1,837 (8.5%)

5 Team RadioShack 720 (3.3%)

6 Omega Pharma-Lotto 679 (3.1%)

7 Liquigas-Cannondale 533 (2.5%)

8 Team Europcar 504 (2.3%)

9 Saxo Bank-Sungard 400 (1.8%)

10 Rabobank Cycling Team 212 (1.0%)

Biggest Moment:

1 Johnny Hoogerland perseveres to finish the Tour de France after being launched onto a barbed-wire fence by a French television car. 5,292 (24.5%)

2 Philippe Gilbert seals the Ardennes triple with his Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory over the Schleck brothers. 5,274 (24.4%)

3 Thomas Voeckler’s dogged performance at the Tour de France. 3,931 (18.2%)

4 Leopard Trek riders and Tyler Farrar crossing the line together to honour Wouter Weylandt at the Giro d'Italia. 2,601 (12.0%)

5 Final kilometres of Vuelta a Espana stage 17's mountaintop finish on Peña Cabarga: Chris Froome vs. Juan José Cobo. 1,733 (8.0%)

6 Jack Bobridge breaks Chris Boardman’s 4000m individual pursuit world record. 869 (4.0%)

7 Danny Hart's world championship-winning downhill run in pouring rain in Champery, Switzerland. 710 (3.3%)

8 Fabian Cancellara's dominating performance in his E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke victory. 555 (2.6%)

9 Matt Goss’s sprint win in Milan-San Remo. 473 (2.2%)

10 Nick Nuyens triumphs at the Tour of Flanders. 196 (0.9%)

Legend of Cycling:

Wouter Weylandt and Xavier Tondo

Rider of the Year:

1 Philippe Gilbert 11,174 (51.7%)

2 Cadel Evans 4,816 (22.3)%

3 Mark Cavendish 3,153 (14.6%)

4 Thomas Voeckler 854 (3.9%)

5 Tony Martin 613 (2.8%)

6 Jaroslav Kulhavy 332 (1.5%)

7 Marianne Vos 317 (1.5%)

8 Juan José Cobo 140 (0.6%)

9 Zdenek Stybar 132 (0.6%)

10 Giorgia Bronzini 103 (0.5%)