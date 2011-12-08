2011 Reader Poll: Hoy crushes competition in track category

Image 1 of 3 Keirin silver medalist Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling) (Image credit: Astana World Cup) Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3 That's another one for us mate: World Champions Cameron Meyer (left) and Leigh Howard after their superb win in the 2011 Bendigo International Madison. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Great Britain's Sir Chris Hoy claimed his fourth career title in Cyclingnews' Best Male Track category of our reader poll with a landslide victory over dual world champion and pursuit record holder Jack Bobridge.

The Australian needed another 1045 votes to draw even with the muscular sprinter, while his compatriot and Madison world champion Cameron Meyer made it an Australian 2-3 in the poll. Canadian Zach Bell claimed fourth.

While Hoy's remarkable career may be waning a touch, the 35-year-old still showed he has the power and speed to go with his legendary tactical savvy, taking two keirin victories in the World Cup season.

However, like his female counterpart, Victoria Pendleton, when it came to the world championships, Hoy was shut out by increasing competition from the Australian and French riders. Yet even Hoy at his worst is still worth three podiums in three events at the Worlds.

Earlier this autumn, Hoy showed his Olympic preparations are on track with an individual sprint victory in the opening 2011-2012 world cup in Astana, and he looks to be on track for his goal of winning all three sprint events in London.

"I wouldn't be doing it if I didn't think it would be possible [to win] again," Hoy said to BBC. "I don't go there just for the sake of turning up, and with our team you wouldn't get there because the standard is so high.

"I believe I have what it takes to do it again. You do the best you can and hope it's good enough. I thrive on the pressure."

2011 Best Male Track Rider

1 Sir Chris Hoy 6557 30.3%

2 Jack Bobridge 5512 25.5%

3 Cameron Meyer 2599 12.0%

4 Zach Bell 1956 9.0%

5 Gregory Bauge 1175 5.4%

6 Jesse Sergent 1045 4.8%

7 Shane Perkins 995 4.6%

8 Shane Archbold 752 3.5%

9 Kevin Sireau 564 2.6%

10 Azizuhasni Awang 479 2.2%

Best Male Track Rider - Past winners

2010 - Taylor Phinney

2009 - Sir Chris Hoy

2008 - Sir Chris Hoy

2007 - Theo Bos

2006 - Theo Bos

2005 - Chris Hoy

2004 - Ryan Bayley

2003 - Bradley Wiggins

2002 - Sean Eadie

2001 - Arnaud Tournant

