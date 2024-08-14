'Now it’s time to find my wings' - Finn Fisher-Black signs with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2025

Finn Fisher-Black will join fellow New Zealander Laurence Pithie at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe next season as the German team continues to strengthen their roster thanks to extra funding from the energy drink brand.

The 22-year-old arrives at Red Bull after spending three and a half years with UAE Team Emirates.

"I’m really excited to start a new chapter in my career with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe next season,” Fisher-Black said.

“The team has made some big moves this year and is a project where I can really see myself grow further as a rider. I’ve learnt a lot in my first years in the WorldTour but now it’s time to find my wings."

Fisher-Black raced for Jumbo-Visma’s development squad before moving up to the WorldTour with UAE midway through the 2021 season. He claimed his professional win at last year’s Giro di Sicilia and he later made his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España, finishing second behind Jonas Vingegaard on the climb to Bejes.

The 22-year-old picked up two wins in Oman earlier this year as well as a stage of the Vuelta Asturias. He placed third overall at last week’s Vuelta a Burgos, but he has not been included in UAE’s squad for the forthcoming Vuelta a España.

Earlier this week, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe announced the signing of Fisher-Black’s compatriot Pithie, who will arrive from Groupama-FDJ. The German squad has not announced the duration of the new arrivals’ contracts.

The team are expected to sign a number of talented young riders for 2025, and have shown interesting in Remco Evenepoel, if he decides to buy-out his contract at Soudal-Quick Step.

“With Finn, we were able to recruit another great talent who had his breakthrough this season,” said Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe manager Ralph Denk.

“He wins both solo and small group sprints and is fast in shorter TTs. And he does it all with a lot of confidence, even though he's still young. That makes him an exciting rider with great potential.”