'His talent is no longer a secret' - Laurence Pithie signs for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2025

Laurence Pithie lies in the centre of the Roubaix velodrome after placing 7th at Paris-Roubaix in April.

As widely expected, Laurence Pithie will leave Groupama-FDJ for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe at the end of this season.

The German WorldTour team has not announced the length of the New Zealander’s contract but see him as a vital new part of their Classics squad.

Pithie is the second new signing announced by Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2025 following the arrival of Giulio Pellizzari from VF Group - Bardiani CSF – Faizanè. A number of others are expected, with the team also ready to pounce if Remco Evenepoel decides to buy out his contract at Soudal-Quick Step.

“I’m super excited to be joining Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for the coming seasons,” Pithie said on Monday as he prepared to race the Tour de Pologne.

“It is an impressive team with a great project for the future. I can’t wait to get started and progress as a rider in their new colours.”

Pithie turned professional with Groupama-FDJ last year and he made an early impact by winning at Cholet-Pays de la Loire and riding strongly at a number of races in the latter part of the season, including his fifth place at BEMER Cyclassics in August.

The 22-year-old went on to enjoy a breakout season in 2024, starting with strong displays at the Tour Down Under and victory at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pithie wore the leader's jersey at Paris-Nice for a day and carried that form with him to the Classics, spending much of the day in the winning move at both Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and Gent-Wevelgem. He went on to make a most assured Paris-Roubaix debut, taking 7th place despite a crash in the finale.

After making his Grand Tour debut at the Giro d’Italia in May, Pithie represented New Zealand in both the time trial and road race at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

A rapid finisher with a clear aptitude for the cobbles, Pithie is expected to play a key role in Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s lofty Classics ambitions for 2025.

“Laurence is still young, but his talent is no longer a secret,” said team manager Ralph Denk.

“I am delighted that he has chosen to join our team and that we will be taking the next step in his career together.”