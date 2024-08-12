'His talent is no longer a secret' - Laurence Pithie signs for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2025

By
published

New Zealander makes move after two years with Groupama-FDJ

Groupama - FDJ team's New Zealander rider Laurence Pithie looks on, with his face caked in mud, and injuries sustained on his elbow after the 121st edition of the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, 260km between Compiegne and Roubaix, northern France, on April 7, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Laurence Pithie lies in the centre of the Roubaix velodrome after placing 7th at Paris-Roubaix in April. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As widely expected, Laurence Pithie will leave Groupama-FDJ for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe at the end of this season. 

The German WorldTour team has not announced the length of the New Zealander’s contract but see him as a vital new part of their Classics squad.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.