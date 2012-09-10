Nordhaug claims Sky’s 100th UCI win in Montréal

Image 1 of 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) dug deep to take the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 2 of 4 Lars Petter NordHaug (Sky ProCycling) sprang clear from the final selection to take the win (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 3 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen celebrates victory in the road race while Sky teammate Lars Petter Nordhaug earns the silver medal. (Image credit: Egil Mathisen) Image 4 of 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) rides in the leader's jersey in Tour of Denmark (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lars-Petter Nordhaug claimed his biggest victory to date when he won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal at the weekend. It was the Norweigen’s third win of the year and his team’s 100th UCI victory, according to Teamsky.com. His most recent victory was just a couple of weeks ago on stage three at Tour of Denmark.

"That was incredible. I was riding for Edvald [Boasson Hagen] originally because we thought it was going to come down to a sprint. I just tried to sit on the front to cover the counter-attacks, but felt so strong in those last 4km that I just rolled off alone," Nordhaug said on Teamsky.com.

"When I saw those three guys were coming I waited a bit and then joined them. I didn’t think I would take the sprint because the other guys in that group were very fast, but I just had unbelievable legs today, so to win was fantastic.

"I only realised I’d won inside the last 30m. I’m really pleased because I’ve taken some big steps this year and had two victories already. To win this race though is the biggest thing I’ve ever done," he said.

The 28-year-old will be leaving Sky at the end of the season and joinging the Rabobank team on a two-year deal after three years with the British squad.

Nordhaug had already shown he was on-form in the days prior when he finished 14th in Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, riding in with the chase group sprinting for the final podium place.

"Lars-Petter had been feeling good in Quebec, and was strong again today, and he’s shown out there he’s a world-class rider. Edvald was right up there too, and although he got sick on Friday, he’s also shown he’s in great form and the two of them could be right up there at the World Championships," said Sports Director Stephen de Jongh to Team Sky.

"To reach a century of wins is a great landmark for the team and the fact that it’s happened in less than three seasons is fantastic.

"We had a difficult first year, but since the second part of last year we have won a lot of races and really been on a roll. It’s great to see, and great to have been part of," said de Jongh.