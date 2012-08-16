No Wiggins in Tour of Denmark

Image 1 of 2 Bradley Wiggins came out to watch a day of track racing, which he used to do (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) before the start of the London 2012 Olympic road race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins will not be joining Team Sky for the Tour of Denmark as planned, the BBC reported today. Following his gold medal performance in the 2012 Olympic Games time trial, Wiggins went on holiday with his family to Mallorca.

Wiggins was due to join world champion Mark Cavendish in the Danish tour, set for August 22-26, but has been given additional time off. It is not known when he will return to competition.

Cavendish will be returning to Denmark, the country in which he won his rainbow jersey. He will be joined by two Olympic team pursuit gold medalists, Peter Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas, along with Luke Rowe, Bernhard Eisel, Davide Martinelli, Lars-Peter Nordhaug and Michael Rogers.