No quarantine for Bardiani-CSF Faizanè riders returning from Sibiu Tour

Worries that riders who travelled from the Sibiu Cycling Tour in Romania to Italy for the upcoming races would be forced to quarantine appear to be unfounded. Bardiani-CSF Faizanè say their riders returned to Italy and will be able to race in this weekend's Strade Bianche.

On Friday, Italy's Minister of Health Roberto Speranza said, "I've just signed an ordinance ordering quarantine for those who have been in Romania and Bulgaria for the last 14 days", sparking concerns that riders who were at the Sibiu Tour would miss all of the Italian events through Milan-San Remo on August 8.

However, Bardiani director Roberto Reverberi told Gazzetta.it on Monday that his riders were given an exception.

"Our riders returned on a flight that arrived in Bologna around 2pm. No quarantine, they signed a self-certification due to the fact that they were in Romania for work reasons," Reverberi said.

The riders at the Sibiu Tour were tested for COVID-19 before the race - Reverberi said his riders had two tests - and will have another one taken on Tuesday to ensure they did not pick up the virus while in Romania.

Luca Covili, Nicolas Dalla Valle, Filippo Fiorelli, Luri Filosi and Matteo Pelucchi represented the team in Romania and Reverberi said that Dalla Valle, Fiorelli and Filosi can race Strade Bianche this weekend.

"Our staff returned by the roads instead and even in this case there are no restrictions," he said.