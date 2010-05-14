No Offenburg for Lindgren
Swede to miss the next World Cup cross country race
Almost two weeks after his crash at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Houffalize, Belgium, Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) was disappointed to learn that his recovery will take longer than expected.
"A week after Houffalize, my hand hadn't recovered well enough, so I decided to have a second x-ray," said Lindgren. "After about a day at the hospital, I left with my right hand in a cast."
"I have a crack along the bone that goes from the wrist up to the little finger. The doctors gave me a prognosis that says I must go three weeks without putting any pressure at the hand, which means no outdoor biking."
"I hope for a good recovery and to comeback in the beginning of jUne. It's a shame that I couldn't build on my good starting position from Dalby Forest (World Cup), and I will find myself way back at the start in (the) Champéry (World Cup)."
