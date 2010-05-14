No Offenburg for Lindgren

Emil Lindgren of Giant during stage three (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)

Almost two weeks after his crash at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Houffalize, Belgium, Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) was disappointed to learn that his recovery will take longer than expected.

"A week after Houffalize, my hand hadn't recovered well enough, so I decided to have a second x-ray," said Lindgren. "After about a day at the hospital, I left with my right hand in a cast."

"I have a crack along the bone that goes from the wrist up to the little finger. The doctors gave me a prognosis that says I must go three weeks without putting any pressure at the hand, which means no outdoor biking."





"I hope for a good recovery and to comeback in the beginning of jUne. It's a shame that I couldn't build on my good starting position from Dalby Forest (World Cup), and I will find myself way back at the start in (the) Champéry (World Cup)."