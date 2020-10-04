Trending

No fractures for Van Avermaet after hard crash in Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Belgian's Classics campaign 'still possible' according to team

Belgian Greg Van Avermaet of CCC Team
Belgian Greg Van Avermaet of CCC Team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greg Van Avermaet's Classics campaign was cast into doubt after the Olympic champion crashed into an unprotected sign post during Liège-Bastogne-Liège and remained seated on the tarmac wincing in pain. 

Although the CCC Team rider suspected he had fractured his scapula, scans reportedly showed no fractures but revealed that he tore some ligaments in his shoulder. Directeur Sportif Valerio Piva told Sporza, "The Flemish classics may still be possible."

Van Avermaet crashed along with Bora-Hansgrohe's Jay McCarthy at a traffic island with a directional signpost that was left unguarded by pads or marshals with 97km left to race.

A former Paris-Roubaix winner, the Belgian is due to compete in Gent-Wevelgem next weekend before targeting the Tour of Flanders on October 18 and Paris-Roubaix on October 25.