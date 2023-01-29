No day for favourites as Michael Matthews misses out in Cadel Evans Road Race sprint

There was no hiding the determination with which Jayco AlUla was chasing victory at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. They had undoubtedly bought out the A team for the Australian summer – Michael Matthews was for the first time returning to the scene of his U23 World Championships victory in 2010 – to put the Australian WorldTour team in with the best possible to shot to scoop up the one-day race that starts and finishes in Geelong for the first time.



As the break was swept up in the run into the line a group including Matthews was setting up for the final sprint. It looked like the victory that he had been so well placed for when he dropped his chain at the Tour Down Under could well come in Geelong instead.

But this was no day for the favourites, with both Matthews and Caleb Ewan (Australia) who were in that lead group being beaten to the line by Marius Mayrhofer (Team DSM) who hadn't been on the radar before the race, no surprise as this was his very first win. Hugo Page (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) were next then Matthews came over the line fourth and Ewan was sixth.

"I can't say much, about today my legs were absolutely horrible unfortunately, the guys did really good cover moves on the circuit," Matthews told Cyclingnews. "Yeah. I mean, they were in all the moves that could have potentially gone to the line and then it actually came back for a sprint and we lined up but just had no legs left to really get out and actually open up my sprint. It's disappointing. We came here to win, we didn't.

Jayco AlUla had been diligent in getting into moves through the 176km course that swept out from Geelong, through the rolling hills in drizzly conditions and then back to Geelong – via the coast – and into four laps of a local circuit including the short but sharp climb of Challambra Crescent. That climb had also been a feature of the course where Matthews took his U23 world title in Geelong back in 2010.



"The team rode great again but yeah, I couldn't quite finish it off. It was just a mental battle out there today," said Matthews. "Obviously great memories when I was here last time but just didn't have the legs on the day to really do what was needed to be done. But, um. yeah, now it's time to time to fly home and reset and get ready for the spring.”



It's been a change in preparation for Matthews, who has usually stayed in Europe to get ready for his spring targets, including Milan San Remo where he came fourth in 2022. So does he still feel like he is in a good position after an Australian summer where he hasn't managed to get that win, but clearly had some good form at his major target, the Tour Down Under, before a touch of wheels and chain drop, spoiled his plans.

"We'll have to wait and see. I mean, it's not the results that I came here for," said Matthews, who stood on the podium at both the road race at the Australian National Championships and on stage 1 at the Tour Down Under before coming to Geelong and finishing fourth.

"But it was also not the smoothest run for me the last couple of months, so, I think I made the most of what I could. Unfortunately, no win but I guess I'll only be able to say after the Classics if this was a good option to come to Australia or not."



That will probably also answer the question of whether he will be back again next year to try and chase that win in Australia again.

"I put a lot of effort in to be in good shape here in the summer," said Matthews. "Once I get to the spring and then we can evaluate if we do it again next year or not."