No appeal for Contador

Alberto Contador has not appealed the Court of Arbitration's decision to suspend him from racing due to his positive result for Clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France. The Spaniard had 30 days as of the CAS ruling to bring the case in front of the Swiss Federal Court, but decided not to do so. The deadline for submitting an appeal ran out on Monday, April 2.

"According to my lawyers, it made no sense to appeal the case, as it would have ended up again at the CAS anyway. Meanwhile, I have lost all faith in sports law," Contador told El Mundo.

The 29-year-old grand tour specialist has taken up training again for his comeback as of August 5 this year. His positive sample for Clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France triggered one of the longest doping case decisions in the sport, as it took 18 months for a definite ruling to decide on the rider's fate.

