Alberto Contador starts training again
“Back to work” for suspended Spaniard
Alberto Contador said at his press conference earlier this week that he would come back from his two-year doping suspension in August, and on Friday took the first step towards that return to racing. The Spaniard went for his first training ride since the Court of Arbitration for sport ruled on his doping case.
“Going back to work,” he tweeted. “Sacrifice and hard training, this is our sole secret.”
He also posted a photo of himself, wearing a white jacket with no apparent team identification. He was riding a Specialized time trial bike, again with no obvious team affiliation.
At his press conference Tuesday, he said, "I'm sure of one thing. I want to come back to ride the best races. I'll train clean as I've always done. Right now even though my morale is low I know I'll come back just as strong."
On Monday, the CAS ruled that he had violated anti-doping regulations and gave him a retroactive two-year ban, which expires August 5.
