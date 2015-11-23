Nippo-Vini Fantini training camp gallery
Italian Pro Continental team meets in Zola Pedrosa to begin 2016 preparation
The majority of Nippo-Vini Fantini's 2016 roster gathered recently in Zola Predrosa for the Italian Pro Continental team's first camp leading into the new season.
Thirteen of the 17 athletes on the 2016 roster attended the camp, including team captain Damiano Cunego and leader Daniele Colli. Promising new recruits Gianfranco Zilioli and Grega Bole were also on hand.
The camp consisted of morning runs, daily meetings, tests and visits to an osteopath to check the riders' overall health. The riders also participated in a number of physiological tests, including general strength and pedaling power, while doctors and staff tried to identify weaknesses in position or pedal stroke.
The two-day camp, which ended Friday, began with a welcome from general manager Francesco Pelosi and with a presentation from director Stefano Giuliani and Mario Manzoni about the team's 2016 calendar and objectives.
