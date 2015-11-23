Nippo-Vini Fantini training camp gallery

Image 1 of 19 A riders undergoes a physio test. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 19 Giacomo Berlato (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 19 Daniele Colli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 19 Daniele Colli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 5 of 19 Daniano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 6 of 19 Nicolas Marini (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 7 of 19 Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 8 of 19 The 2016 team line up in front of the Continental Hotel in Zola Predosa. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 9 of 19 Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 10 of 19 Nicolas Marini (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 11 of 19 A rider undergoes an examination (Image credit: Bettini) Image 12 of 19 Nicolas Marini (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 13 of 19 Pier Paolo De Negri (Nippo - Vini Fantini) on a morning run (Image credit: Bettini) Image 14 of 19 Damiano Cunego and Giacomo Berlato (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 15 of 19 Damiano Cunego (Nippo - Vini Fantini) on the exam table. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 16 of 19 Damiano Cunego and Giacomo Berlato (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 17 of 19 Damiano Cunego and Giacomo Berlato (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 18 of 19 Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 19 of 19 Daniele Colli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini)

The majority of Nippo-Vini Fantini's 2016 roster gathered recently in Zola Predrosa for the Italian Pro Continental team's first camp leading into the new season.

Thirteen of the 17 athletes on the 2016 roster attended the camp, including team captain Damiano Cunego and leader Daniele Colli. Promising new recruits Gianfranco Zilioli and Grega Bole were also on hand.

The camp consisted of morning runs, daily meetings, tests and visits to an osteopath to check the riders' overall health. The riders also participated in a number of physiological tests, including general strength and pedaling power, while doctors and staff tried to identify weaknesses in position or pedal stroke.

The two-day camp, which ended Friday, began with a welcome from general manager Francesco Pelosi and with a presentation from director Stefano Giuliani and Mario Manzoni about the team's 2016 calendar and objectives.