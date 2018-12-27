Nippo-Vini Fantini to ride Campagnolo 12-speed in 2019

Image 1 of 2 Nippo Vini Fantini's De Rosa Protos Disk (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini) Image 2 of 2 Nippo Vini Fantini's De Rosa SK Pininfarina Disk (Image credit: Nippo-Vini Fantini)

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane have unveiled their new-look De Rosa bikes for the 2019 season, revealing that they will ride disc brakes and Campagnolo’s new Super Record 12-speed groupset. As well as the new equipment, the bikes will have a new design as they switch from predominantly orange to white.

The team, who have ridden De Rosa bikes for the past five seasons, will be supplied with the Protos, the SK Pininfarina and the King models.

The Protos will remain the primary bike of choice for the riders, who can pick between the standard and disc variations. The SK Pininfarina will be available for the riders in disc only, while the climber’s King model is rim brake only.

The striking orange design of recent years has been replaced with a mainly white look. There are still some orange accents, as well as some blue, as a nod to the team’s colours, but these are much more muted than in previous seasons.

All of the bikes will come with the Campagnolo Super Record 12v, Selle Italia saddles, Bora Ultra wheels, IRC Tire tyres, FSA handlebars and Look pedals.