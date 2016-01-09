Nippo-Vini Fantini 2016 team presentation - Gallery
Italian Pro Continental team gather in Chieti theatre for official presentation
Italian Pro Continental team Nippo-Vini Fantini gathered today in Chieti to officially launch the 2016 squad. The historic Maruccino Theatre hosted the presentation, which included special guests Valentino Sciotti, CEO of Vini Fantini, Yoshikazu, executive manager of di NIPPO Corporation, Cristiano De Rosa, manager of the De Rosa bike Company, and Fabio Celeghin, owner of Isola dei Tesori brand and of the Celeghin Onlus Foundation.
“The team is growing up and is always stronger, after the Professional debut in 2015, always with transparency and openness with the public as pillars," said team General Manager Francesco Pelosi. "We maintained and reinforced all the staff and the technical support to have the most professionals as possibile supporting all sportive aspects of the team.”
Renato Di Rocco, president of the Italian Cycling Federation, was on hand for the presentation, along with Italian national team coach Davide Cassani.
A morning ride featured a special time trial organised by team director Stefano Giuliani. Guests paired up with riders to challenge themselves against the clock. Cassani and Luri Filosi took the top prize, followed by Daniele Colli and Mauro Benetton. On the podium also were Giacomo Berlato and Fabio Celeghin. "Fair play prize" went to Valentino Sciotti and Damiano Cunego as well as Cristiano De Rosa and Nicolas Marini.
