NICA announces annual award winners

Image 1 of 5 Kate Courtney races at the Nove Mesto World Cup (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 2 of 5 2012 NICA Award Recipients from L to R: (Back) Mark Doty, Ken Mozek, Ed Fischer, Whitney Pogue, (Middle) Josie Nordrum, Nick Gualtieri, Kate Courtney, DeShaun Smith, (Front) Zach Tucker, Mike Sinyard, Martha Flynn, Lucas Newcomb, Lori Harward (Image credit: The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA)) Image 3 of 5 Group ride with guest host and Olympian, Lea Davison (Image credit: The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA)) Image 4 of 5 Josie Nordrum is joining the Bear Development Team for 2013 (Image credit: Bear Development Team) Image 5 of 5 Lucas Newcomb (Whole Athlete/Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) announced its NICA Annual Award winners from 2012. This year, NICA Awards will be given to 13 individuals in 10 different categories that were selected from a field of more than 222 nominees from NICA Leagues across the country.

Awards will be presented at the NICA Awards Benefit Ride and Banquet on January 12 at the Specialized World Headquarters in Morgan Hill, California.

The NICA Awards were established in 2010 to honor student-athletes, coaches, volunteers and partners that have made outstanding contributions toward the development of high school cycling and the national high school mountain biking movement.

Student-Athlete Leadership Award

The Student Athlete Leadership Award honors student-athletes who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, sportsmanship, academic performance and volunteerism in their team, school and community. The recipients are:

- Josie Nordrum, Redwood High School, NorCal High School Cycling League

- Zachary Tucker, Lyons High School, Colorado High School Cycling League

Student-Athlete All Star Award

The All-Star Student Athlete Award recognizes student-athletes for their outstanding competitive achievements and potential for future success in competitive cycling. The recipients are:

- Kate Courtney, Branson High School, NorCal High School Cycling League

- Lucas Newcomb, Sir Francis Drake High School, NorCal High School Cycling League

Extraordinary Courage Award

The Extraordinary Courage Award recognizes student-athletes who have persevered through challenging circumstances and overcome adversity to develop and excel as a model student athlete. The recipients are:

- DeShaun Smith, C.K. MCClatchy High School, NorCal High School Cycling League

- Mark Doty, Oakley High School, Utah High School Cycling League

Coach of The Year Award

The Coach of the Year Award acknowledges a head coach whose qualities as a leader and motivator embodies NICA’s mission to provide student-athletes with the coaching and camaraderie to help them achieve both competitive and non-competitive goals in a safe and enjoyable manner. The recipients are:

- Whitney Pogue, Summit Academy High School, Utah High School Cycling League

- Ken Mozek, San Ramon Valley High School, NorCal High School Cycling League

Volunteer Service Award

The Volunteer Service Award honors an exceptional volunteer whose dedication of time, expertise and enthusiasm goes above and beyond to make a difference in the organization. The recipients is:

- Nick Gualtieri, St. Francis High School, SoCal High School Cycling League

Community Impact Award

The Community Impact Award honors an individual whose dedication to high school mountain biking has resulted in positive impacts on youth, the community and the organization. This individual is an outstanding representative of the organization internally and externally. The recipient is:

- Ed Fischer, Camas Composite, Washington High School Cycling League

Race Production Partner Award

The Race Production Partner Award acknowledges an individual whose outstanding partnership role in race productions is key to the success of a leagues race event production. The recipient is:

- Martha Flynn, Minnesota High School Cycling League

League Founder Award

The League Founders Award recognizes an individual's commitment, enthusiasm, perseverance, and outstanding contributions in establishing a NICA High School Cycling League. The recipient is:

- Lori Harward, Utah High School Cycling League

NICA Legacy Award

The NICA Legacy Award honors an individual for their tremendous philanthropic support of NICA and NICA Leagues. The recipient is:

- Mike Sinyard, Specialized Bicycles