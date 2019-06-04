Nibali, Roglic, Carapaz climb UCI World Ranking after Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 2019 Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz poses with Ecuador's flag on the final podium in Verona. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Vincenzo NIbali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 5 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) comes out on top (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Tom Dumoulin finishes stage 4 after crashing at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI's World Ranking has seen something of a shake-up thanks to the Giro d'Italia, with Richard Carapaz (Movistar), Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) all climbing the overall standings.

Julian Alaphilippe remains in control of the individual standings thanks to his superb start to the season. Despite not winning a stage of the Giro d’Italia, Alaphilippe's Deceuninck-QuickStep are still well clear of the chasing pack in the teams classification, while France continue to lead Belgium in the nations rankings.

Alaphilippe’s lead in the individual standings has been cut down to just 50 points, with Roglic climbing three places to second after a stint in the maglia rosa and finishing third place overall at the Giro d’Italia. Roglic has raced 41 days this season, solely at WorldTour level, with the UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico and the Tour de Romandie - all of which he won - providing his preparation for the Giro d’Italia.

His Giro result has bumped his Jumbo-Visma team up two placed to third, behind Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe.

The overall Giro winner, Carapaz, enjoyed a surge up the rankings too, climbing a total of 35 spots to move just inside the top 30. The Ecuadorian also gained some points from his victory at the Vuelta a Asturias just before the Giro and his top 10 placings at the Vuelta a San Juan and Tour Colombia 2.1 at the start of the season. Movistar also moved up three positions to jump Mitchelton-Scott and Team Sunweb and take up seventh place in the teams standings.

Nibali, runner-up at the Giro, jumped up a whopping 44 places to put himself 23rd in the standings. Unlike Roglic, Nibali had a much slower build-up to the first Grand Tour of the season, with just a select few visits to the top 10 prior to the start in Bologna. Despite his efforts, Bahrain-Merida slid down two places in the teams classification.

Another climber in the standings is maglia ciclamino winner Pascal Ackermann, who moved from 19th to eighth. As well as winning the Giro’s points classification, the German took home two stage wins.

Perhaps the biggest loser in the post-Giro shuffle was Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) after he abandoned in the opening week. The World Ranking works on a 52-week system and Dumoulin had been sitting in second place behind Alaphilippe due to his podium finishes at the Giro and Tour de France last season. Following his abandon, Dumoulin dropped out of the top 10 and now sits in 12th place.

Simon Yates suffered a similar, if slightly less drastic, fate. Last season, Yates earned plenty of points for his time in the maglia rosa, but struggled to match his early performance from 12 months ago and has moved down to 14th place.

In the nations ranking, France continues to dominate thanks to Alaphilippe, Thibaut Pinot and Romain Bardet. Arnaud Demare’s stage win at the Giro added a few points to the pot. Behind France, Belgium and the Netherlands remain in second and third respectively.

Italy, Spain and Germany all moved up a spot while Great Britain dropped down three. Britain had enjoyed the benefit of Chris Froome’s haul from last year’s Giro d’Italia victory and Yates’ early performances. Yates’ eighth and Hugh Carthy’s 11th overall meant the drop was not too far.

Rankings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3745.95 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 3695.28 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2991 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2943 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2666.57 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 2615.82 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2526 8 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2450 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2331.86 10 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 2278 11 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2277 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2232.86 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2172.5 14 Simon Philip Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2145 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2126 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2093.45 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 2067.65 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2043 19 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 2010 20 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1982

Team ranking # Team Points 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 14766.5 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 12583.9 3 Team Jumbo-Visma 11885.82 4 Astana Pro Team 11779 5 Team Ineos 10934.6 6 UAE Team Emirates 10362.22 7 Movistar Team 10093.51 8 Mitchelton-Scott 9059.89 9 Team Sunweb 8989.62 10 Groupama-FDJ 8895.57 11 Bahrain-Merida 8730.72 12 Trek-Segafredo 8299.57 13 AG2R La Mondiale 7555.66 14 EF Education First 7478.83 15 Lotto Soudal 6344.35 16 CCC Team 5758.55 17 Katusha-Alpecin 4803.34 18 Cofidis Solutions Credits 4596 19 Direct Energie 4354.45 20 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 4336