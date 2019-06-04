Nibali, Roglic, Carapaz climb UCI World Ranking after Giro d'Italia
Dumoulin drops following abandon as Alaphilippe keeps top spot
The UCI's World Ranking has seen something of a shake-up thanks to the Giro d'Italia, with Richard Carapaz (Movistar), Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) all climbing the overall standings.
Related Articles
Nibali turns focus to Tour de France after Giro d'Italia podium
Roglic keen to learn from his mistakes after securing Giro d'Italia podium spot
Carapaz: It's incredible to say that I'm the winner of the Giro d'Italia
5 moments that defined the 2019 Giro d'Italia
Julian Alaphilippe remains in control of the individual standings thanks to his superb start to the season. Despite not winning a stage of the Giro d’Italia, Alaphilippe's Deceuninck-QuickStep are still well clear of the chasing pack in the teams classification, while France continue to lead Belgium in the nations rankings.
Alaphilippe’s lead in the individual standings has been cut down to just 50 points, with Roglic climbing three places to second after a stint in the maglia rosa and finishing third place overall at the Giro d’Italia. Roglic has raced 41 days this season, solely at WorldTour level, with the UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico and the Tour de Romandie - all of which he won - providing his preparation for the Giro d’Italia.
His Giro result has bumped his Jumbo-Visma team up two placed to third, behind Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe.
The overall Giro winner, Carapaz, enjoyed a surge up the rankings too, climbing a total of 35 spots to move just inside the top 30. The Ecuadorian also gained some points from his victory at the Vuelta a Asturias just before the Giro and his top 10 placings at the Vuelta a San Juan and Tour Colombia 2.1 at the start of the season. Movistar also moved up three positions to jump Mitchelton-Scott and Team Sunweb and take up seventh place in the teams standings.
Nibali, runner-up at the Giro, jumped up a whopping 44 places to put himself 23rd in the standings. Unlike Roglic, Nibali had a much slower build-up to the first Grand Tour of the season, with just a select few visits to the top 10 prior to the start in Bologna. Despite his efforts, Bahrain-Merida slid down two places in the teams classification.
Another climber in the standings is maglia ciclamino winner Pascal Ackermann, who moved from 19th to eighth. As well as winning the Giro’s points classification, the German took home two stage wins.
Perhaps the biggest loser in the post-Giro shuffle was Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) after he abandoned in the opening week. The World Ranking works on a 52-week system and Dumoulin had been sitting in second place behind Alaphilippe due to his podium finishes at the Giro and Tour de France last season. Following his abandon, Dumoulin dropped out of the top 10 and now sits in 12th place.
Simon Yates suffered a similar, if slightly less drastic, fate. Last season, Yates earned plenty of points for his time in the maglia rosa, but struggled to match his early performance from 12 months ago and has moved down to 14th place.
In the nations ranking, France continues to dominate thanks to Alaphilippe, Thibaut Pinot and Romain Bardet. Arnaud Demare’s stage win at the Giro added a few points to the pot. Behind France, Belgium and the Netherlands remain in second and third respectively.
Italy, Spain and Germany all moved up a spot while Great Britain dropped down three. Britain had enjoyed the benefit of Chris Froome’s haul from last year’s Giro d’Italia victory and Yates’ early performances. Yates’ eighth and Hugh Carthy’s 11th overall meant the drop was not too far.
Rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3745.95
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3695.28
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2991
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2943
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2666.57
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|2615.82
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2526
|8
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2450
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2331.86
|10
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|2278
|11
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2277
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2232.86
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2172.5
|14
|Simon Philip Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2145
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2126
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2093.45
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|2067.65
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2043
|19
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|2010
|20
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1982
|#
|Team
|Points
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14766.5
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|12583.9
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11885.82
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|11779
|5
|Team Ineos
|10934.6
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|10362.22
|7
|Movistar Team
|10093.51
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9059.89
|9
|Team Sunweb
|8989.62
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|8895.57
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|8730.72
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|8299.57
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7555.66
|14
|EF Education First
|7478.83
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|6344.35
|16
|CCC Team
|5758.55
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|4803.34
|18
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4596
|19
|Direct Energie
|4354.45
|20
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|4336
|#
|Country
|Points
|1
|France
|13328.95
|2
|Belgium
|12835.8
|3
|Netherlands
|11853.36
|4
|Italy
|10419.84
|5
|Spain
|10255.43
|6
|Germany
|9924.45
|7
|Great Britain
|9455.75
|8
|Colombia
|8881.76
|9
|Australia
|8338.96
|10
|Slovenia
|8205.41
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy