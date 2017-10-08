Nibali climbs WorldTour rankings after Il Lombardia win
Van Avermaet remains in control as competition approaches conclusion
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) climbed the WorldTour rankings after taking his second ever Il Lombardia title. Nibali had been down in 14th position ahead of the race, but the 500 points available for the win on Saturday was enough for him to ascend to the top-five.
Related Articles
Nibali's Bahrain-Merida squad also moved up a few spots in the team rankings, from 15th to 12th overall.
Above Nibali in the individual rankings, it all looks much the same with Greg Van Avermaet holding firm at the top of the rankings as he has done since the spring. Van Avermaet enjoyed a superb spring that lasted until the Ardennes Classics at the end of April and is 130 points clear of Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana winner Chris Froome.
Giro d'Italia winner and time trial world champion Tom Dumoulin remains in third place with road world champion Peter Sagan just behind him in fourth. Second place finisher Julian Alaphilippe also enjoyed a huge rise up the WorldTour rankings, jumping from 40th to 19th in the standings. He sits one place behind Thibaut Pinot, who was also a big mover after he gained 10 places following Il Lombardia.
Team Sky remains very much in control of the team rankings with a total of 13,014 points, but Quick-Step Floors is keeping them honest with a haul of 12,508. BMC Racing remains in third place over 1,000 points behind while Team Sunweb has held onto their fourth place overall. Movistar, the winner of the last four WorldTour team competitions, moved up a place into fifth after Nairo Quintana earned them 100 points with his top-10 finish in Como, while Trek-Segafredo only took 40 between Bauke Mollema and Peter Stetina.
At the bottom of the standings, Dimension Data remains in 18th place while FDJ was unable to get themselves out of 17th despite Thibaut Pinot's performance. They're still more than 1,000 points behind the next best team Astana.
WorldTour rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3582
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3452
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2545
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2544
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2196
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2171
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2105
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|2050
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2049
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1987
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1893
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1882
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1811
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|1806
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1686
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1464
|17
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|1360
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|1317
|19
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1290
|20
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1276
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1275
|22
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1266
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1259
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|1217
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1214
|26
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1191
|27
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|1150
|28
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|1128
|29
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1120
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1117
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13014
|pts
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|12508
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|10939
|4
|Team Sunweb
|8491
|5
|Movistar Team
|7524
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|7515
|7
|Orica - Scott
|7335
|8
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|6346
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6316
|10
|Cannondale - Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|6016
|11
|Team Katjoesja - Alpecin
|5656
|12
|Bahrain - Merida
|5222
|13
|Lotto - Soudal
|5078
|14
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|4925
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|4883
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|4721
|17
|FDJ
|3616
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|2490
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy