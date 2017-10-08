Nibali climbs WorldTour rankings after Il Lombardia win

Image 1 of 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) takes win number 50 in Il Lombardia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Julian Alaphilippe, Vincenzo Nibali and Gianni Moscon on the Il Lombardia podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) Image 6 of 6 Chris Froome hoists a trophy signifying his Tour de France - Vuelta A Espana double (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) climbed the WorldTour rankings after taking his second ever Il Lombardia title. Nibali had been down in 14th position ahead of the race, but the 500 points available for the win on Saturday was enough for him to ascend to the top-five.

Nibali's Bahrain-Merida squad also moved up a few spots in the team rankings, from 15th to 12th overall.

Above Nibali in the individual rankings, it all looks much the same with Greg Van Avermaet holding firm at the top of the rankings as he has done since the spring. Van Avermaet enjoyed a superb spring that lasted until the Ardennes Classics at the end of April and is 130 points clear of Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana winner Chris Froome.

Giro d'Italia winner and time trial world champion Tom Dumoulin remains in third place with road world champion Peter Sagan just behind him in fourth. Second place finisher Julian Alaphilippe also enjoyed a huge rise up the WorldTour rankings, jumping from 40th to 19th in the standings. He sits one place behind Thibaut Pinot, who was also a big mover after he gained 10 places following Il Lombardia.

Team Sky remains very much in control of the team rankings with a total of 13,014 points, but Quick-Step Floors is keeping them honest with a haul of 12,508. BMC Racing remains in third place over 1,000 points behind while Team Sunweb has held onto their fourth place overall. Movistar, the winner of the last four WorldTour team competitions, moved up a place into fifth after Nairo Quintana earned them 100 points with his top-10 finish in Como, while Trek-Segafredo only took 40 between Bauke Mollema and Peter Stetina.

At the bottom of the standings, Dimension Data remains in 18th place while FDJ was unable to get themselves out of 17th despite Thibaut Pinot's performance. They're still more than 1,000 points behind the next best team Astana.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3582 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3452 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2545 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2544 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2196 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2171 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2105 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 2050 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2049 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1987 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1893 12 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1882 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1811 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 1806 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1686 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1464 17 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 1360 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1317 19 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1290 20 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1276 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1275 22 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1266 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1259 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 1217 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1214 26 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1191 27 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 1150 28 Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ 1128 29 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1120 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1117