Nibali climbs WorldTour rankings after Il Lombardia win

Van Avermaet remains in control as competition approaches conclusion

Image 1 of 6

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) takes win number 50 in Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) takes win number 50 in Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Julian Alaphilippe, Vincenzo Nibali and Gianni Moscon on the Il Lombardia podium

Julian Alaphilippe, Vincenzo Nibali and Gianni Moscon on the Il Lombardia podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 6

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 6

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 6

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
Image 6 of 6

Chris Froome hoists a trophy signifying his Tour de France - Vuelta A Espana double

Chris Froome hoists a trophy signifying his Tour de France - Vuelta A Espana double
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) climbed the WorldTour rankings after taking his second ever Il Lombardia title. Nibali had been down in 14th position ahead of the race, but the 500 points available for the win on Saturday was enough for him to ascend to the top-five.

Nibali's Bahrain-Merida squad also moved up a few spots in the team rankings, from 15th to 12th overall.

Above Nibali in the individual rankings, it all looks much the same with Greg Van Avermaet holding firm at the top of the rankings as he has done since the spring. Van Avermaet enjoyed a superb spring that lasted until the Ardennes Classics at the end of April and is 130 points clear of Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana winner Chris Froome.

Giro d'Italia winner and time trial world champion Tom Dumoulin remains in third place with road world champion Peter Sagan just behind him in fourth. Second place finisher Julian Alaphilippe also enjoyed a huge rise up the WorldTour rankings, jumping from 40th to 19th in the standings. He sits one place behind Thibaut Pinot, who was also a big mover after he gained 10 places following Il Lombardia.

Team Sky remains very much in control of the team rankings with a total of 13,014 points, but Quick-Step Floors is keeping them honest with a haul of 12,508. BMC Racing remains in third place over 1,000 points behind while Team Sunweb has held onto their fourth place overall. Movistar, the winner of the last four WorldTour team competitions, moved up a place into fifth after Nairo Quintana earned them 100 points with his top-10 finish in Como, while Trek-Segafredo only took 40 between Bauke Mollema and Peter Stetina.

At the bottom of the standings, Dimension Data remains in 18th place while FDJ was unable to get themselves out of 17th despite Thibaut Pinot's performance. They're still more than 1,000 points behind the next best team Astana.

WorldTour rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3582pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3452
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2545
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2544
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2196
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2171
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2105
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors2050
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2049
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1987
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1893
12Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1882
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1811
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin1806
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1686
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1464
17Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale-Drapac1360
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1317
19Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1290
20Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1276
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1275
22Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1266
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1259
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates1217
25Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1214
26Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1191
27Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky1150
28Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ1128
29Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1120
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1117

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13014pts
2Quick-Step Floors12508
3BMC Racing Team10939
4Team Sunweb8491
5Movistar Team7524
6Trek - Segafredo7515
7Orica - Scott7335
8Bora - Hansgrohe6346
9AG2R La Mondiale6316
10Cannondale - Drapac Professional Cycling Team6016
11Team Katjoesja - Alpecin5656
12Bahrain - Merida5222
13Lotto - Soudal5078
14Team LottoNL - Jumbo4925
15UAE Team Emirates4883
16Astana Pro Team4721
17FDJ3616
18Team Dimension Data2490