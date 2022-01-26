Niamh Fisher-Black extends contract with SD Worx through 2024

SD Worx announced Wednesday that they have reached a contract-extension agreement to keep rising talent Niamh Fisher-Black on board through 2024. Fisher-Black had an outstanding debut on the Women's WorldTour last year that included winning the top-tier series' youth classification.

"I enjoyed my first year at Team SD Worx and learned a lot from the experienced riders on the team. Team SD Worx is extremely successful and I am very happy with that. I joined the team in 2021 without any expectations. It was a good learning year. I mainly rode in service of the team, but was also able to achieve some nice results myself," Fisher-Black said.



"For example, wearing the leader's jersey in the Vuelta a Burgos was one of my highlights. I feel I was able to take a big step forward thanks to the team. The final victory in the youth classification of the WorldTour is a nice proof of that. I'm happy that I can continue to ride for the best women's team in the world."

The 21-year-old from New Zealand is one of several young riders developing their talents at SD Worx including Lonneke Uneken, Anna Shackley and Blanka Kata Vas. "Success breeds success," Fisher-Black said of developing as a rider at SD Worx.

Former world champion Anna van der Breggen has retired and moved into a sports director role at SD Worx, while former world champion Chantal van den Broek-Blaak is set to also retire later this spring. Fisher-Black said that she is looking forward to learning from them as directors.

"I think it will be really good to have them as sports directors. I've already learned a lot from them and they really know how to race, they know how it's done, so to have them in the car and instructing us alongside the races, will be really valuable and make us an even stronger team."

While riders like Demi Vollering and new-signing Lotte Kopecky move into leadership roles, the team, including manager Danny Stam, has also planned ahead by placing a priority on developing the next generation of riders to contest for victories on the Women's WorldTour.

Last year, Fisher-Black played a support role in the one-day and mountainous races, however, she also won youth classifications at Vuelta a Burgos, Giro d'Italia Donne and Ladies Tour of Norway, while also finishing among the top-10 in races on the world-class stage.

"Niamh has shown to be one of the biggest talents in the peloton," Stam said. "In addition, she fits in very well with the team. She is driven to get the most out of it. We are pleased that we have been able to extend her contract for another two years until the end of 2024 and look forward to achieving great successes with Niamh."