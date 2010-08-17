Newton to join Great Britain coaching staff

Image 1 of 3 Chris Newton (Great Britain) (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 2 of 3 Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp) on the attack out of the city with four laps to go. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 3 Chris Newton (Rapha Condor - Sharp) crosses the line to win the Lincoln GP. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

British Cycling has announced that Chris Newton (Rapha Condor Sharp) will join the coaching staff of the Great Britain Cycling Team, serving as Olympic Academy Men’s Endurance Coach. Newton confirmed that he will retire from professional cycling on the road and track at the end of the season in order to take up the position.

“I’ve reached the stage in my cycling career where I’m ready to step back from full-time racing and focus my attention on coaching the Men’s Endurance Academy,” Newton said. “I've achieved a lot during my cycling career and I'm very grateful for the support I've received from so many people in helping me reach my goals.”

During his racing career, Newton won world titles on the track in both the points race (2002) and the team pursuit (2005). He also captured three Olympic medals, taking bronze in the team pursuit in Sydney, silver in the same event in Athens and bronze in the points race in Beijing. He complemented his track success with a fine career on the road, winning the Premier Calendar series on three occasions and the tough FBD Ras twice.

British Cycling Performance Director Dave Brailsford was pleased to add Newton to his coaching staff. “I think Chris has all the key ingredients that will make him a successful coach,” he said. “We are in a really good position at the moment that when our established world class athletes approach the end of their racing careers they want to stay with us, and help pass on their knowledge to the younger guys.”