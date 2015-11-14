News shorts: Wanty-Groupe Gobert extend with three riders

Image 1 of 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 9 Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 4 of 9 Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 5 of 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 9 Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) tops the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 9 Sanne Cant on her way to the 2015 European championship (Image credit: Bettini) Image 8 of 9 An ecstatic Stephen Hyde took the win on Day One of the Derby City Cup (Image credit: Kent Baumgardt) Image 9 of 9 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) putting out an effort on the climb. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Wanty-Groupe Gobert extend with three riders

Enrico Gasparotto, Danilo Napolitano and Boris Dron have all re-signed with Wanty-Groupe Gobert for 2016, bringing the squad to 22 riders for next season.

“It was a new experience in this team and I am happy to stay with Wanty-Groupe Gobert,” Gasparotto said in a press release issued by the team.

“In 2016 I want to try to achieve my results and do my races in the Ardennes where the team is based. My role in the team is to be a leader on and off the bike and to pass on my experience to the young riders and that’s something I really like to do. I am really motivated to give my best for another year.”

Napolitano who has had an injury hit season, has also won this year. The Italian is hoping for better luck in 2016 as he hopes to help guide the younger riders on the squad.

“My goal is to have more luck next year,” ‘Napolitano said. “I had two surgeries on my collarbone and crashed in the Tour de Wallonie again. I want to win again if I get the chance to be the team leader in certain races, preferably in my beloved Belgium. For next year I want to contribute to the team’s success again and help and teach the younger guys.”

Kwiatkowski to take part in Boonen’s charity ride



Michal Kwiatkowski will make his final appearance in an Etixx-QuickStep jersey at the Boonen & Friends charity cyclo-cross race on November 28 later this month. Kwiatkowski moves to Team Sky as of January but has enjoyed several seasons at the Belgium team and won the World Championship road race in 2014.





Van Aert and Cant lead Superprestige standings into Gavere

Wout Van Aert and Sanne Cant will lead the individual overall standings, in their respective categories, into the fourth round of the Superprestige held in Gavere on Sunday.

Van Aert won the first two rounds in Gieten and Zonhoven and placed second in Ruddervoorde, and has a total of 44 points. Kevin Pauwels won the third round and is sitting in second place, just seven points back, and tied with Sven Nys.

Cant leads the women’s standings into the fourth round in Gavere, and is on track to securing one of her season’s goals of winning the inaugural Superprestige series for women.

She won the first three rounds in Gieten, Zonhoven and Ruddervoorde, scoring 15 points for each and a total of 45 points. She is leading the series ahead of Jolien Verschueren and Maud Kaptheijns.

Hyde and Mani lead USA Cycling Pro CX as series heads into Subaru Cyclo Cup

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) are leading the USA Cycling Pro CX standings as the series heads into the Subaru Cyclo Cup this weekend in Lakewood, Washington.

Hyde, who won both rounds at the Derby City Cup last weekend, leads the men's standings with a total of 619 points. US Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire) is in second place with 610 points and Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in third with 471 points.

Mani leads the women's standings with 547 points, while Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo) is in second with 540 points and Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) is in third with 503 points.

The Subaru Cyclo Cup offers two C2-level events on Saturday and Sunday at the Fort Steilacoom Park.