Cant aims to win inaugural women's Superprestige overall ranking

Image 1 of 4 Sanne Cant takes the silver medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Sanne Cant secures a sixth Belgium cyclo-cross title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Sanne Cant racing comfortably in third position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 4 Sanne Cant lets the moment sink in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

For the first time in the 35 years of the Hansgrohe Superprestige organisers will offer an overall ranking for the women’s field, which kicks off in Gieten on Sunday. Beglium’s cyclo-cross champion Sanne Cant will attempt to win the overall title and told superprestigecyclocross.be that she regarded the introduction of a series ranking for women as a “token of appreciation and respect for the women’s cross.”

Related Articles Nash wins again in Las Vegas

Cant, who is also the European cyclo-cross champion, won five rounds of the Superprestige series last season; Gieten, Zonhoven, Ruddervoorde, Gavere and Hoogstraten. She welcomed the addition of an overall classification for women, saying, "I regard that as a token of appreciation and respect for the woman cross. Scoring in the rankings is definitely a goal and hopefully I can begin on Sunday immediately laying the groundwork for a possible victory.

“I feel good and I am perhaps slightly better than last year. In the Netherlands we also are served a sand track and everyone knows that this is a surface that suits me perfectly.”

The eight-round series will kick off on Sunday in Gieten, before moving on to Zonhoven on October 25, Ruddervoorde on November 8, Asper-Gavere on November 15, Francorchamps on December 13, Diegem on December 27, Hoostraten on February 7 and Middelkerke on February 13.

Cant has already started her cyclo-cross season in the elite women's race at the CrossVegas World Cup held on September 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she placed third to winner Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and runner-up Eva Lechner (Team Colnago Sudtirol).