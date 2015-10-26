News shorts: UCI unveil new WorldTour logos

Image 1 of 4 The WorldTour and UCI Women’s WorldTour logos for 2016 (Image credit: UCI) Image 2 of 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 3 of 4 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Mikel Aristi (Euskadi) suffers with Pablo Hidalgo (Ecuador) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

UCI unveil new WorldTour logos

The UCI have revealed a new mens' WorldTour logo and a debut Women's WorldTour logo for the 2016 season.

The new three-dimensional logos are made up of a coloured ribbon coiled into the shape of the globe. For the men's WorldTour there are five segments, featuring the colours of the UCI rainbow stripes, while the Women’s WorldTour features three additional colours intended to reflect the heritage of the World Cup.

"The UCI Women's WorldTour is a massive step forward for women's professional road cycling and I'm delighted that we can now also reflect this with a strong brand identity," said UCI president Brian Cookson.

"It is important that we demonstrate a clear link between the two series, especially as they represent the very highest level of competition in men's and women's professional road cycling. This new brand identity is another step forward in growing the profile and professionalism of these two leading series, and the UCI looks forward to working closely with organisers, teams, broadcasters and sponsors in its activation and roll out."

Mikel Aristi to turn pro with Delko Marseille-Provence KTM

Promising young Spaniard Mikel Aristi will make the step up to the professional ranks in 2016 after signing for Delko Marseille-Provence KTM.

The 22-year-old has raced in the amateur peloton this year as part of the Fundación Euskadi-EDP after two years at the Continental Euskadi team. He joins the French squad, which is set to step up to Pro Conti level next year, on a two-year deal, according to Biciciclismo.

Aristi took no fewer than seven victories this year, winning the overall at the Vuelta a Toledo, stages at the Vuelta a Coruña and the Vuelta a Cantabria, along with one-day successes at the GP Laukiz, GP San Juan Segura, the Circuito de Escalante, and the Clásica San Pedro Irún.

The signing comes shortly after the arrival of Leonardo Duque from the now defunct Colombia team, while the Marseille-based team has also hired Thierry Hupond (from Giant-Alpecin), Yannick Martinez (Europcar) Julien El Fares, Remy Di Gregorio, Benjamin Giraud, and Daniel Diaz – the two time winner of the Tour de San Luis in Argentina.