17 teams register for 2016 WorldTour
20 Pro Continental teams make October 1 deadline
The UCI today published the list of teams that registered for the WorldTour and Professional Continental ranks for the 2016 season, and all 17 WorldTour teams from this year made the deadline for the first division. The two changes to the team's was the removal of Saxo Bank from the Tinkoff-Saxo team's name and the removal of Garmin from the Cannondale-Garmin team name which has been registered as Cannondale Pro Cycling Team.
The Professional Continental ranks showed some new additions, including the Swiss Roth-Skoda team and the French Delko Marseille Provence KTM, which raced this year as Team Marseille 13 KTM.
Bretagne-Séché Environnement registered under their new sponsor's name for 2016, Fortuneo and Vital Concept, who signed on for three years with the French team.
MTN-Qhubeka becomes Dimension Data, which was widely thought to have applied for a WorldTour spot but was on the Pro Continental list, while Team Europcar becomes Direct Energie.
Southeast has registered under the name of its management company, Tharcor, although it will race under the name Southeast again next year.
Missing from the list are Drapac Pro Cycling and Colombia. The Australian team confirmed to Cyclingnews that they met the deadline, but their bank guarantee was in transit when the deadline passed, but has since been received by the UCI.
Team Colombia did not make the list but also confirmed to Cyclingnews that its application is pending some additional paperwork and it expects the situation to be resolved soon.
WorldTour registrations
AG2R La Mondiale
Astana Pro Team
BMC Racing Team
Etixx – Quick Step
FDJ
IAM Cycling
Lampre – Merida
Lotto Soudal
Movistar Team
Orica Greenedge
Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
Team Giant – Alpecin
Team Katusha
Team LottoNL – Jumbo
Team Sky
Tinkoff
Trek Factory Racing
Professional Continental Team registrations
Androni Giocattoli
Bardiani CSF
Bora – Argon 18
Caja Rural – Seguros RGA
CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Cofidis, Solutions Credits
Cult Energy – Stölting Group
Delko Marseille Provence KTM
Direct Energie
Dimension Data
Fortuneo – Vital Concept
Nippo – Vini Fantini
Roompot Oranje Peloton
Roth – Skoda
Rusvelo
Team Novo Nordisk
Team Tharcor
Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise
Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
Wanty – Groupe Gobert
