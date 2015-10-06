17 teams register for 2016 WorldTour

Image 1 of 5 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 2 of 5 Cofidis are regular Wild Card entrants to WorldTour events (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The Drapac guys were riding as a team (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 The peloton strung out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 AG2R-La Mondiale stirng the peloton out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The UCI today published the list of teams that registered for the WorldTour and Professional Continental ranks for the 2016 season, and all 17 WorldTour teams from this year made the deadline for the first division. The two changes to the team's was the removal of Saxo Bank from the Tinkoff-Saxo team's name and the removal of Garmin from the Cannondale-Garmin team name which has been registered as Cannondale Pro Cycling Team.

The Professional Continental ranks showed some new additions, including the Swiss Roth-Skoda team and the French Delko Marseille Provence KTM, which raced this year as Team Marseille 13 KTM.

Bretagne-Séché Environnement registered under their new sponsor's name for 2016, Fortuneo and Vital Concept, who signed on for three years with the French team.

MTN-Qhubeka becomes Dimension Data, which was widely thought to have applied for a WorldTour spot but was on the Pro Continental list, while Team Europcar becomes Direct Energie.

Southeast has registered under the name of its management company, Tharcor, although it will race under the name Southeast again next year.

Missing from the list are Drapac Pro Cycling and Colombia. The Australian team confirmed to Cyclingnews that they met the deadline, but their bank guarantee was in transit when the deadline passed, but has since been received by the UCI.

Team Colombia did not make the list but also confirmed to Cyclingnews that its application is pending some additional paperwork and it expects the situation to be resolved soon.

WorldTour registrations

AG2R La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

BMC Racing Team

Etixx – Quick Step

FDJ

IAM Cycling

Lampre – Merida

Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team

Orica Greenedge

Cannondale Pro Cycling Team

Team Giant – Alpecin

Team Katusha

Team LottoNL – Jumbo

Team Sky

Tinkoff

Trek Factory Racing

Professional Continental Team registrations

Androni Giocattoli

Bardiani CSF

Bora – Argon 18

Caja Rural – Seguros RGA

CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Cult Energy – Stölting Group

Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Direct Energie

Dimension Data

Fortuneo – Vital Concept

Nippo – Vini Fantini

Roompot Oranje Peloton

Roth – Skoda

Rusvelo

Team Novo Nordisk

Team Tharcor

Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise

Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Wanty – Groupe Gobert