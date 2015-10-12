News shorts: On-board highlights at Abu Dhabi, ONE Pro Cycling adds climbing talent

Image 1 of 5 Elia Viviani wins the final stage in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 5 Richard Handley (Rapha Condor JLT) celebrates his stage 2 victory (Image credit: Tour de Korea 2014) Image 3 of 5 John Ebsen (CCN) takes the victory at the Taiwan KOM Challenge (Image credit: PhotoSport International) Image 4 of 5 Nacer Bouhanni (France) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Bertjan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels) on the podium (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

On-board at the Abu Dhabi Tour

The inaugural Abu Dhabi Tour wrapped up this weekend with Elia Viviani claiming his second sprint victory of the race, while Esteban Chaves beat Fabio Aru to the overall win. The final stage saw the riders race around the Formula One Yas Marina circuit, finishing under the floodlights.

As they have been throughout the race, and the season as a whole, Velon have given us a look inside the peloton with on-board cameras. Watch the highlights from stage four as Chaves takes a novel route to the sign on stage, Marc Soler (Movistar) makes an impressive save to avoid an accident and Daniel Oss (BMC) sprints to fourth.

ONE Pro Cycling adds climbing talent

ONE Pro Cycling has announced the signings of Richard Handley from JLT Condor and John Ebsen from the Sidermec-Androni squad in perpetration for racing at Pro-Continental level in 2016. The British team now has 17 riders contracted for next season, including Steel von Hoff, who spent several seasons in the WorldTour with Garmin-Sharp.

With top ten finishes at the Tour de Yorkshire and Tour de Korea this season, Handley adds a GC threat to the team's roster and the 25-year-old is looking to continue his development after four seasons at Continental level.

"I'm very happy and privileged to be able to join ONE Pro Cycling for 2016, the team's professionalism and great attitude towards racing has been very clear right from the outset this season," said Handley who won a stage at last year's Tour de Korea. "The step to Pro-Continental highlights the drive within the team and I'm very happy to be part of it. I've had four great years with JLT Condor and would like to thank John Herety for getting me to a position where I feel ready to take on this challenge. I'm eager to get stuck into winter training with the help of Steve Benton and James McCallum. With the support and experience of the team I'll be ready for a hard but hopefully prosperous 2016."

26-year-old Ebsen is a former winner of the Taiwan KOM Challenge but is yet to transform his climbing prowess into consistent results on the road but believes he can take the next step with the British team.

"I am very happy to announce that I sign a one year contract with ONE Pro Cycling," said Ebsen who has finished eighth overall at the Tour de Langkawi. "I have a very strong feeling that there will be much success within this organised and professional team. I look forward to working with Matt Prior and his team to see what they can get out of me as a rider. ONE Pro Cycling will be new to Pro Conti level but if you look at the set up they have had this year then they can only go to the stars."

Bouhanni and Theuns go head to head for European Tour victory

The final winner of the UCI Europe Tour ranking will be decided on Tuesday as Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen) will go up against each other at the Nationale Sluitingprijs - Putte-Kapellen.

Theuns has long held the lead but second place at last week’s Paris-Bourges has allowed Bouhanni to move into control with a 16-point lead over the Belgian. If Theuns can take first or second, easier said than done, he can overhaul Bouhanni in the standings. Theuns’ Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise team look set to take the team standings, while Belgium have the nation ranking wrapped up.

CULT Energy-Stölting Group sign Tenbrock

Up and coming German rider Jonas Tenbrock has signed a two-year deal with the CULT Energy-Stölting Group team. The 19-year-old has been riding with the Stölting Continental team since the end of the 2014 season, and has shown promise as an all-rounder with top 20 finishes at the Under 23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Paris-Roubaix, plus a top 10 in the under 23 German national time trial.

Understandably, Tenbrock is delighted with the move. "I started my first season in 2014 coming out of junior league before I got a spot at Team Stölting as a stagiaire. So for me it is hard to believe that I actually signed a two-year-contract with CULT Energy-Stölting Group," Tenbrock said in a team press release.

"Now, I’m really motivated and very excited about taking the next step up to Pro Continental level, which is only possible with the support from my family and DS, Jochen Hahn. I’m looking forward to supporting the team and maybe reach some good results in the next two years."