News Shorts: MPCC says seven teams facing possible voluntary suspension

Image 1 of 3 The new MPCC slogan (Image credit: Cycling News) Image 2 of 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers in the new Wanty-Groupe Gobert jersey (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 3 of 3 Juan Manuel Garate (Image credit: Xander van Ommen Photography)

MPCC: Seven teams facing suspensions



Seven teams face voluntary suspension if they have another doping case, the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) has said.

The Movement’s board of directors issued a public reminder “particularly about the teams which will now have to suspend themselves in the event of a new violation of the MPCC rules, hoping it will not occur again.”

The Astana Pro Team suspended itself from the Tour of Beijing this autumn, following the doping positives for Valentin and Maxim Iglinsky. However, they face a four-week self-suspension if there is another doping case on the team before August 1, 2016.

The other teams cited are Androni Giocattoli, Astana Continental, Colombia, Lampre-Merida, Rusvelo and Neri Sottoli.

Seeldraeyers to Turkey

Kevin Seeldraeyers has signed with the Torku-Sekerspor team. The 28-year-old Belgian rode for QuickStep from 2007 to 2011, and was with Astana for two years before joining Wanty – Groupe Gobert last season.

The Turkish Professional Continental team has had a string of doping problems in the past. Ivailo Gabrovskiy and Mustafa Sayar both tested positive for EPO after winning the Tour of Turkey (2012 and 2013). However Frenchman Lionel Marie, formerly a directeur sportif for Giant-Shimano and Orica-GreenEdge, has become the team’s new general manager. Because he “delineates an anti-doping policy, Seeldraeyers was convinced” to join the team, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Garate expected to announce retirement

Juanma Garate has called a press conference for Monday in San Sebastian at which he is expected to announce his retirement from professional cycling.

The 38-year was under contract with Belkin this season but did not ride due to a contractual dispute with the team. He has not raced since the Vuelta a Espana 2013, and has been through multiple legal actions with the team since the end of that season.

Garate joined the team in 2009 when it was Rabobank. He turned pro in 2000 with Lampre and rode for Saunier Duval and QuickStep before joining the Dutch team. Garate has won one stage at each of the Grand Tours and was Spanish national road champion in 2005.