News Shorts: Team Sky kit changes little in 2015

Image 1 of 4 The 2015 Team Sky kit (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 4 Darren Lapthorne modelling the 2015 Drapac Professional Cycling team kit (Image credit: Drapac Professional Cycling) Image 3 of 4 Magnus Cort (Team Cult Energy) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Former track rider Chris Hoy was a guest at the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

2015 Team Sky kit

Team Sky and clothing company Rapha have released the first images of the team's kit for the 2015 season which will feature only minor changes from this year. The jersey retains its main features from 2014 with a new flat-faced, knitted stretch fabric and blue collar the main updates.

Cult Energy awarded Pro Continental licence

The Union Cycliste Internationale today announced that the Licence Commission has decided to register the team Cult Energy Pro Cycling as a UCI Professional Continental Team for the 2015 season.

The team had faced extra examination by the commission over its finances, and were given until December 15th to re-submit its application. The commission decided "that the team has secured sufficient financial guarantees as required by UCI regulations", a UCI press release stated.

"We are extremely happy and relieved that our license has been granted as it’s been a very eventful December for all of us," Cult Energy manager Christa Skelde said. "We have worked so hard to put the final pieces together and even though we did not doubt that we would receive our license, it has been very tough to be in a state of uncertainty.

"Now we have to adjust our mindset 100% towards cycling, which is what everybody wants and where our passion comes from. The 2015 season is not far away and we will do everything possible to create the optimal conditions for our riders and the rest of the staff – starting with our training camp in the end of January."

Updated kit and new sponsor for Drapac in 2015

Australian Pro-Continental team Drapac Professional Cycling have unveiled a new look kit for the upcoming season and partnership with Jaguar Australia as its principal sponsor for the next three years. The team has changed from red to black knicks in 2015 while the jersey becomes an almost all-red affair that features combined horizontal and diagonal red striping.

"I think we can compete with pride wearing this kit. We are on a shared journey to excellence and feel that this kit fits the ambitions of our riders and partners," team manager Jonathan Breekveldt said of the Champion System produced kit. "The combined colours and integrated logo’s go together like the individual kits will make one great team of riders and fans. Furthermore I believe that the combined horizontal and diagonal red striping reflects our holistic approach and the different characters take make a team work."

Hoy to appear at London Bike Show

Chris Hoy will appear at the London Bike Show in February, according to a statement released by the trade show on Thursday. The six-time Olympic Gold medalist and 11-time World Champion, who recently won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards, will appear as part of an effort to promote his new HOY Vulpine apparel and his new line of HOY kids bikes.

Hoy will attend the show on Saturday, February 14, and will be taking part in a Q&A on the Cycling Performance Theatre – Sponsored by British Eurosport. He’ll be chatting about his new range of kids bikes, grassroots cycling and the launch of the new clothing line. He’ll also be joined on stage by HOY Future Stars. Hoy will also be hosting a U10 skills clinic.