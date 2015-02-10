News Shorts: Fuentes entangled in Swiss banking scandal

Image 1 of 4 Eufemiano Fuentes was at the center of Operacion Puerto (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) surrounded by Colombian tifosi on the climb to Monte Zoncolan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Tom Boonen wins his third Kuurne title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) goes up the road in E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fuentes entangled in Swiss banking scandal

Spanish doctor Eufemiano Fuentes, who was convicted of crimes against public health in relation to the Operación Puerto doping investigation, has been caught up in the banking scandal of the Swiss HSBC Private Bank, according to a report in The Guardian.

The bank was found to have facilitated large cash transactions often associated with tax-dodging tactics but has said it has implemented strict controls since the news became public, according to the report.

Fuentes reportedly withdrew a total of €265,000 in cash in the course of 2005 claiming it was to buy a boat and to pay hospital bills for his daughter. Spanish authorities would be responsible for any investigation concerning Fuentes possible tax liabilities.

Spanish public television signs two-year deal for live Giro coverage

Spanish public television will broadcast the Giro d'Italia live for the next two years, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport. The two-year deal with Giro organizers RCS also includes TVE live coverage for Milan-San Remo, Tirreno-Adriatico, Strade Bianche, the Tour of Lombardy and Milan-Turin. TVE will also provide live coverage for Tour of Flanders, Gent-Wevelgem, Freccia del Brabante and the Tour de Romandie.

Slight course changes for E3 Harelbeke and Kuurne Brussel Kuurne

Planned road work and the cost of using Market Street for the start and finishing straight of E3 Harelbeke has prompted slight changes for this year's race. The race will begin and conclude on Stasegem Street in the shadow of Forestier Stadium, home of the Sporting West Harelbeke Football Club.

“In consultation with the city we arrived at the site of the Forestier Stadium,” organising committee member Guy Dedeyne told Nieuwsblad. “For us that was not unknown territory since started before the E3 Harelbeke here. Our cost was the home straight underway. Stasegem Street will remain the the start and finish location of the E3 Harelbeke through 2020.”

The race takes place in March 27 and is followed by Brabantse Pijl, the mid-week Driedaagse van De Panne stage race and the Tour of Flanders on April 5.

The 67th edition of Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on March 1 will see a change to the final circuits. The renewed Budabrug (bridge) in Kortrijk has been included in the two local 16km circuits before the finish.

The race will open with its traditional start for the 196km route that contains nine climbs. The last hurdle, the Nokereberg, comes 53km from the finish.

“Kuurne is getting started quickly given the eagerness of the riders to show themselves early in the season in Flanders. Our course is perfect to make a hard race, but it can also turn out to be the first big test for the sprinters' teams,” race director Peter Debaveye told Nieuwsblad.

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) won last year's sprint finish ahead of Belkin's Moreno Hofland and Sep Vanmarck