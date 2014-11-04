Froome to race Stan Siejka Classic

Team Sky, led by Chris Froome and Richie Porte, head out for a relatively short 50km ride just outside of Vaucluse during the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2013 Tour de France champion Chris Froome and teammate Richie Porte will both race the Stan Siejka Classic in Launceston, Tasmania, over the weekend of December 6-7. A women's race will also be held with Orica-AIS and Wiggle-Honda both confirmed for the event.

The Stan Siejka Classic is the centrepiece in Tasmania's Christmas criterium racing series that take place in December.

"We are excited and honoured to not only have Richie support and race at his home event again, but to have a Grand Tour winner in Chris Froome race is a massive coup. The presence of both Porte and Froome will no doubt put Tasmania on the map worldwide," said race director Nigel Baker of the Team Sky duo.

Froome and Porte will race the Kermese at Symmons Plains on Saturday and the Stan Seijka Classic on Sunday evening which takes place in the Launceston CBD.

The Stan Seijka Classic will be contested by 100 cyclists with Pro-Continenal team Drapac and Australian National Road Series teams Avanti and Budget Forklifts confirmed for the race which is expected to be watched by a 20,000 strong crowd.

Australian criterium champion Sarah Roy and her Roxsolt team will also be in attendance at the women's race as will Tasmanian trio, junior world time trial champion Macey Stewert, points race world champion Amy Cure (Lotto-Belisol ladies) and Georgia Baker.

"All going to plan, this year's event will also be televised live around Australia & possibly into many European countries with the TV rights to be finalised over the coming days," said Baker.

Last year's elite men's race was won by Orica-GreenEdge's Caleb Ewan while Lauren Kitchen was victorious in the women's race for Wiggle-Honda.