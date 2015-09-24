Malori continues progression with silver medal in Richmond

Image 1 of 5 Adriano Malori (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Adriano Malori (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Adriano Malori (Italy) Image 4 of 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) tops the podium in the elite men's time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The elite men's time trial podium at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The contrast between World Championship time trial silver medallist Adriano Malori and bronze medallist Jerome Coppel on the podium Wednesday in Richmond couldn't have been more stark.

Coppel, who had been on the hotseat for the final 20 minutes of the race, appeared extremely disappointed as winner Vasil Kiryienka celebrated his gold medal and rainbow jersey. Malori was the opposite. Although not as happy as the winner, he appeared pleased with his effort.

The silver medal marked a steady progression for the 27-year-old Italian, who finished 24th in his first attempt in 2011, 10th in 2012, eighth in 2013 and sixth last year. His upward trajectory likely accounted for his upbeat demeanour.

"It's a perfect balance for me because my objective was to do better than last year, and I was sixth last year in Ponferrada," he said. "So to go from sixth place to second place I think is really a good result for me because it was a very long time trial, more than one hour on the bike."

Malori started out on the course conservatively, coming across the first check point with the eighth-best time. Over the next two checks he upped his game to second-best and then held his position over the final leg of the course to take silver.

Although the wind had kicked up a bit for Wednesday's race, starting with a crosswind, then a tailwind and then a stiff headwind coming back into Richmond for the finish, the Italian said the conditions did not affect the outcome.

"I think that because of the wind today we all raced very fast," he said. "But I think that wasn't the point because the conditions were the same for everybody. So maybe the wind had an effect on the average speeds, but not on the results.

"In the flat I just gave it my all because I knew the times from my team manager because I had a radio," he said "I knew that the only possibility for me was to really give it my all if I wanted to win. But Vasil was the strongest guy today."

Malori said he's obviously hoping his progression up the results continues, and he garnered a laugh in the post-race press conference by suggesting Kiryienka could help him out.

"I think that next year the course as far as I know will also be a very good one for me, and I hope that maybe next year Vasil will let me have first place," Molari said.

Kiryienka just laughed and shook his head "no."