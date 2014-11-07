News shorts: Armstrong documentary set for US premier

Image 1 of 3 Lance Armstrong liked to control the media (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Patrick Lefevere (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) manager (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Number one: Dani King after GB's win in the women's team pursuit (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Armstrong: Stop at Nothing

American broadcaster ABC is set to premier the documentary 'Lance Armstrong: Stop at Nothing'. The film looks into the story behind Armstrong and what they call the 'greatest sporting fraud in sporting history'. It has been produced by the makers of the 1999 documentary One Day in September, which recounts the terrorist attack on the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

The film includes interviews with USADA CEO Travis Tygart, former teammates Frankie Andreu and Tyler Hamilton, Greg LeMond and Armstrong's cancer-treating doctor. It will be shown on ABC at 9pm.

Omega Pharma sold

Omega Pharma-QuickStep team manager Patrick Lefevere has said that his team is safe, despite its lead sponsor being sold. The pharmaceutical company Omega Pharma was sold to American outfit Perrigo. The Belgian company came into cycling with the Omega Pharma-Lotto team in 2010 but split to join Lefevere’s team in 2012.

"We have a sponsorship agreement with Omega Pharma to 2017," Lefevere told Het Nieuwsblad. "I have, two weeks ago, had lunch with (Marc) Coucke [outgoing Omega Pharma owner - ed] and he has emphasized that it is customary in acquisitions of this calibre that all past contracts will be taken over. So in 2017 I am not worried. What happens next, no one knows. But that is no different."

King involved in hospital after accident

Dani King (Wiggle-Honda) has suffered five broken ribs and a collapsed lung after she crashed during a training ride on Thursday. The Olympic team pursuit champion came down when a member of her group hit a pothole and is now recovering in hospital.

"Crashed whilst out training yesterday resulting in 5 broken ribs and a collapsed lung. Being looked after by the amazing NHS ICU in Wales," King wrote on Twitter. The 23-year-old has made her name on the track but has decided to sit it out this season as she looks to focus on the road.