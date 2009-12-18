New venue for Critérium International

Jens Voigt wins his fifth Critérium International (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The Critérium International, a two-day, three-stagerace organised by Tour de France owner Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO), will next year take place on the island of Corsica. ASO announced on Friday that the event scheduled for March 27 and 28, 2010, would not get underway in its traditional location of Charleville-Mézières in the North of France, but move to the Meditarrenean island in 2010.

The race, to which Saxo Bank's Jens Voigt is particularly attached since he has won it five times, will be located in and around the town of Porto-Vecchio in the South of Corsica. Details of the cycling triptych (flat stage, mountain stage, time trial) will be announced by the organiser the beginning of February.

This new venue for the Critérium International, which took place in the Ardennes region of France for nine years, may be another indication that ASO is looking to include Corsica in its list of possible race locations. The company is currently evaluating the island's bid to host the start of the 2013 Tour de France.