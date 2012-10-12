New US road event Keystone Open aiming for UCI status

The peloton at the Philadelphia International Championship (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Longtime US race promoter Jerry Casale lost his battle with cancer this year, but the city of Philadelphia which benefitted so much from his work will return the favour by hosting a new event called the Keystone Open on July 7, 2013.

Related Articles USA Cycling reveals 2013 racing calendars

Robin Morton of g4 productions confirmed that the event, co-organised by Casale's cousin Ralph and local organiser Ron Ruggiero, is named after the criterium run by Jerry Casale, but will be a road race aiming for UCI status.

"We all worked with Jerry for many years and thought it was a fitting name for the event," Morton said. "We have support from the City of Philadelphia. The Mayor's Office is leading the way on sustainability nationally and Mayor Nutter and his wife both ride."

The city already supports what will next year be known as the American Cycling Classic on June 2, 2013, but was formerly the TD Bank International. That race will be downgraded from 1.HC to a 1.2 UCI ranking in 2013. The UCI 1.1-ranked Liberty Classic, which was run in conjunction with the men's race, is no longer listed on the UCI's 2013 calendar, but the Keystone Open will hold a women's race.

"Philadelphia is a big sports town supporting teams in all major leagues plus several sanctioned running events so we feel it can support more than one UCI bike race."

Morton would not reveal the details about the course, but said it would be a technical circuit "with three nice climbs".